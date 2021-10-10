Coffee shop builds community – Burke County Notebook

Earlier this year, the Morganton Writers Group found an open-air haven for our regular meetings — Little Guatemala coffee shop and community center.

Once a week, we climb the stairs from the rear parking lot and step onto a covered patio where a large, reserved table awaits us. We listen to Mayan music and acknowledge other customers going into and out of the coffee shop and indoor soccer field as we chat and wait for all our members to arrive.

One by one we succumb to the tempting aroma of custom roasted coffees, going into the shop to make our purchases. The friendly baristas and vibrant décor create a sense of warmth and welcome as we take in the environment with all our senses.

If we’re a little hungry, we pick up a slice of the Guatemalan pastry of the day or take home some bean-to-bar organic chocolate. As we wait for the coffee to brew, we peruse the colorful and varied collection of native crafts and gift items that seems to offer something new every week.

Christian Ramazzini, who founded and owns Little Guatemala with his wife Erica, is usually working behind the register or in back of the store when we arrive. Erica does the bookwork for the family business and makes the chocolate.