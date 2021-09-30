Coins and currency shop arrives to Morganton

A new business has made its way to Morganton for the coin and currency admirers of Burke County.
Whisnant Coins, located at 308 S. Sterling St. in Morganton, opened its doors in March of 2020. The store is owned and operated by Kyle Whisnant, a coin expert and collector.
Whisnant has been working with coins for several years. He opened his business to members of the community and beyond to have the opportunity to learn more about historic currency and how to start their own collections.
“I actually had a store at the Jamestown flea market for several years before I opened this location,” Whisnant said. “I couldn’t be open during the week at the flea market, so I wanted to find a location that I could keep open during the week. So I found this place for rent here on South Sterling Street. I contacted them and got it put together in January of 2020 … I opened in the beginning of March of 2020 and now it’s part of my daily life.”
Whisnant became interested in coins during his time as a local retirement home employee. He was given a Silver Eagle coin every year on his birthday and Christmas by a resident of the retirement home. His hobby turned into a passion as his admiration for coins continued to grow.
His store offers a variety of services and products to customers. He primarily deals in historic currency and offers assistance to customers looking for a specific piece.
“I sell a wide range of coins and currency,” Whisnant said. “I mostly deal with United States historical coins. A lot of the coins that aren’t made now such as the Morgan dollars, Peace dollars, Mercury dimes, Barber coins and coins that a lot people may have never even known existed.
“As far as currency goes, I don’t really deal in modern bills, but more historical currency from Civil War times or World War II times. I also sell authenticated coins, which are graded by authenticated third-party grading services.”
Currency plays a significant role in society, modern and historically. As a coin specialist, Whisnant wants to ensure customers are being given correct information on the coins they’re trying to sell or purchase.
Whisnant also wants anyone interested in selling or purchasing coins to talk to a certified coin dealer, because information on the internet is not always correct when trying to authenticate a coin or a type of currency.
“Do some research on your own beforehand before you start into it,” Whisnant said. “It’s harder if you’re coming into it with no knowledge. Also, don’t believe everything you see on the internet. My advice would be not to do your research through the internet because the internet can be a dangerous place, especially for coin values. I get a lot of people that see that somebody has listed a coin on the internet for $5,000 and I sell that same coin in the store for $2.
“Finding books that have no agenda and that just give you the information, that’s a good place to start … I can’t stay in business with somebody and be dishonest. I’m going to be honest, upfront and straightforward while I answer any questions customers may have.”
For more information on Whisnant Coins, call 828-244-6453.
