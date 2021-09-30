Coins and currency shop arrives to Morganton

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I sell a wide range of coins and currency,” Whisnant said. “I mostly deal with United States historical coins. A lot of the coins that aren’t made now such as the Morgan dollars, Peace dollars, Mercury dimes, Barber coins and coins that a lot people may have never even known existed.

“As far as currency goes, I don’t really deal in modern bills, but more historical currency from Civil War times or World War II times. I also sell authenticated coins, which are graded by authenticated third-party grading services.”

Currency plays a significant role in society, modern and historically. As a coin specialist, Whisnant wants to ensure customers are being given correct information on the coins they’re trying to sell or purchase.

Whisnant also wants anyone interested in selling or purchasing coins to talk to a certified coin dealer, because information on the internet is not always correct when trying to authenticate a coin or a type of currency.