Cold temperatures, first frosts enter forecast

Colder temperatures and the first frost of the season appear to be in store for Burke County this week, according to weather forecasts for the area.
Daily high temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s while overnight lows drop into the 30s, and the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for frost this weekend.
“Low temperatures dipping into the 30s Friday night and Saturday morning could produce patchy frost, with areas of frost possible in and near the colder I-40 locations,” the advisory reads. “Even colder temperatures are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Frost may become widespread and many foothill and Piedmont locations could experience freezing temperatures.”
Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with locally based Foothills Action Network, said Burke County usually receives its first frost around Oct. 25.
“So, we are running a bit behind schedule in terms of when the growing season usually ends,” he said.
“A deep trough will form over the eastern U.S. starting (Wednesday) with a reinforcing piece going into Friday. This will bring the first widespread frost to the region this weekend. Some areas have already seen scattered frost over the past week or two, but this weekend looks to be a widespread frost ending the growing season.
The NWS forecast included a low temperature of around 37 degrees and mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night. For Wednesday, the weather service forecasts areas of frost before 9 a.m. before mostly sunny skies and a high near 53. On Wednesday night, there is a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Conditions will be cloudy with a low around 39.
“An upper disturbance will move through the region late Wednesday night and will bring a few showers to the lower elevations overnight Wednesday,” Crawley said. “Above 3,000 feet, some of that will fall as snow. So, it’s possible that the northwest sections of the county (like) Jonas Ridge could see a few flakes.
“Following that disturbance will be a cold, cloudy and misty day on Thursday as northeast winds drains colder air into the region. High temperatures on Thursday could remain in the 40s.”
The NWS forecast for Thursday calls for a high near 47 with a 50% chance of rain and cloudy skies. For Thursday night, there is a 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m. with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 33 degrees.
“We begin to clear out on Friday with highs in the 50s,” Crawley said. “And then, on Friday and Saturday nights with dry air and light winds, it should allow temps to drop into the lower 30s for Morganton and Valdese, upper 20s in the mountains.”
The NWS projects a high near 54 for Friday with mostly sunny skies. Friday night has a forecast low around 31 with areas of frost after midnight and partly cloudy conditions.
Saturday’s NWS forecast includes areas of frost before 10 a.m. and a high near 56 with sunny skies. Saturday night is forecast for patchy frost after 10 p.m., mostly clear conditions and a low around 31.
Sunday is projected by the weather service to have areas of frost, sunny skies and a high near 60. Sunday night’s forecast also has areas of frost with mostly clear conditions and a low around 34.
And Monday is forecast by the NWS to have areas of frost, sunny skies and a high near 64.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. And for more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweather.net.
