Cold temperatures, first frosts enter forecast

The NWS forecast included a low temperature of around 37 degrees and mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night. For Wednesday, the weather service forecasts areas of frost before 9 a.m. before mostly sunny skies and a high near 53. On Wednesday night, there is a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Conditions will be cloudy with a low around 39.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“An upper disturbance will move through the region late Wednesday night and will bring a few showers to the lower elevations overnight Wednesday,” Crawley said. “Above 3,000 feet, some of that will fall as snow. So, it’s possible that the northwest sections of the county (like) Jonas Ridge could see a few flakes.

“Following that disturbance will be a cold, cloudy and misty day on Thursday as northeast winds drains colder air into the region. High temperatures on Thursday could remain in the 40s.”

The NWS forecast for Thursday calls for a high near 47 with a 50% chance of rain and cloudy skies. For Thursday night, there is a 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m. with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 33 degrees.

“We begin to clear out on Friday with highs in the 50s,” Crawley said. “And then, on Friday and Saturday nights with dry air and light winds, it should allow temps to drop into the lower 30s for Morganton and Valdese, upper 20s in the mountains.”