Collaborative effort provides backpacks to students

A Morganton nonprofit recently partnered with Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Seiren and Head Start to provide backpacks to economically disadvantaged students in Burke County.
The Outreach Center has been holding its annual “Back to School Bash” in some form every August for the last 14 years. Since several backpack giveaways are now taking place every summer, the nonprofit, with the help of Head Start, decided to target many of the most needy students in Burke County.
Volunteers from Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and Seiren stepped in to donate, collect, sort and fill backpacks.
“These students received not only school supplies, but also new clothing and shoes,” read a statement from The Outreach Center. “A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Head Start, Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and Seiren.”
Supplies left over after the backpack giveaway were donated to Forrest Hill Elementary School.