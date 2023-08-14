When he first created Foothills Nonprofit Collaborative five years ago, Doug Hartjes wanted to provide a forum for local nonprofit professionals who wanted to learn and share best practices. The group meets for 90 minutes every month in person and discusses a different topic each session. Topics range from making the ask, better board engagement and even donor stewardship strategies.

“I wanted to create a place where fundraising staff, executive directors and even board members could come to sharpen their skills,” said Hartjes.

With over 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience, Hartjes says he’s worn many hats including being an executive director, development officer, volunteer, board chair and consultant.

“I can approach the topics through their lens because I have done their job at some point in my career,” said Hartjes.

When the pandemic hit, Foothills Nonprofit Collaborative transitioned to a virtual meeting format, just like many other organizations at that time. Hartjes says they didn’t miss a beat.

“We had very good online attendance during the pandemic," he said. "People were starving for connection and realized that they still had to raise funds for their organizations. One unanticipated benefit was that more people from outside the region began attending. What once was a local group serving a few communities blossomed into a national outlet drawing nonprofit professionals from as far away as California. The best part, says Hartjes, is that the monthly sessions are free to any nonprofit professional."

Hartjes, president of nonprofit consulting firm COR Consulting Inc., says that professional development is important for everyone, no matter where they are in their career path. A Certified Fundraising Executive, Hartjes believes in building a strong nonprofit community.

"I think no matter where you are in your career, there is always opportunity to learn and grow," he said. "I have held my professional certification (CFRE) for more than 15 years and have been in nonprofit leadership for more than 20 years. I am continually seeking and learning how to improve my skill set and I think we can learn a lot from others if we open ourselves up to those opportunities."

The Collaborative is a free-of-charge, monthly discussion where Hartjes delivers current trends and data, and participants bring their ideas and questions. Typically, topics fall under primary themes such as nonprofit management techniques, fund development methodology and best practices. Participants discuss, share resources, and are often inspired with ideas and best practices they can bring back to their own organization.

Each month, the group focuses on a specific topic related to fundraising or nonprofit leadership. The group is comprised of CEOs, board members, development directors, and professional fundraising strategists. They discuss real issues and share information that enhances knowledge and expertise to help them and their organization thrive.

“I want to provide a space where nonprofit leaders can come together to share their expertise, learn best practices and grow professionally," he said. "It’s a place for nonprofit CEOs, board members and development professionals to have an opportunity to collaborate with each other, and at the same time I share my expertise with the group on the topic at hand."

The sixth season of the Foothills Nonprofit Collaborative begins Thursday, Sept. 7. The session is titled "The Most Significant Changes in Nonprofit Over the Next Three Years." Hartjes says that no matter the level of experience, all are welcome to attend.

“I am really pleased with the diversity of experience in the group. We have folks who have been in the profession a short time, mid-level professionals, and nonprofit leaders who attend. Everyone is in a different journey in their professional career, but we are all in this together. We can all help each other be better nonprofit professionals.”

Another benefit to the group meetings has been creating a shared network from a diverse group of nonprofits. "I think building a strong community of nonprofit leaders is critical." As for the meetings, Hartjes is encouraged by the quality of the interaction and discussion. "There is a lot of good energy in our collaborative meetings and I walk away inspired myself. There are so many hard-working nonprofit leaders who care deeply about their organization and their community."

Understanding the interaction between a donor and the organizations they support is one of the most important aspects of nonprofit management, said Hartjes. “Building your professional skill set also builds donor trust. As fundraising professionals, we must be committed to the highest standards of ethical and professional practice. Without it, it will be difficult to gain donor trust. Donors don't give based on their wealth - they give based on your worth as a nonprofit professional," he said.

Improving professional skills is becoming increasingly important as the nonprofit environment becomes more diverse and competitive in trying to attract and retain supporters. Hartjes believes that the learnings from the collaborative will translate into community growth.

Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of Burke County United Way has been attending sessions since they first began.

“The Foothills Nonprofit Collaborative meetings have been very beneficial to nonprofit leaders in our community by bringing us all together to collaborate and learn from one another. Together, we share our best practices and techniques but we also can ask for guidance and strategies to help our organizations thrive,” said Schwind.

Hartjes says he hopes more nonprofit professionals will take advantage of the Collaborative’s free professional development.

“I hope more people will take an hour and a half of their month to share with and learn from others," he said. "All nonprofit professionals are welcome to attend.”

To find out more about the sessions, go to www.corconsulting.biz/collaborate or email info@corconsulting.biz.