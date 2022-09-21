College hopes to close on site for new emergency training center by end of year

Western Piedmont Community College is hoping to be able to close on a piece of land by the end of the year that will be the new home of a regional emergency training center.

Sandy Hoilman, vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer for WPCC, said college officials have a site in mind but she could not name the location.

Hoilman said the new training center will not be on the main campus of the college but the college does want it to be near the Catawba River for the swift water training component of the center.

She said the college is going through its due diligence on the potential new site, which includes an environmental assessment and title search.

The current fire training center is located at 150 Coal Chute Road in Morganton. Hoilman has previously said the current location is in a floodplain and the soil conditions make it expensive and structurally difficult on which to build.

Hoilman said the college hopes to get the environmental assessment and other items on the proposed new site done in October and take it to college trustees and state board both to decide on in November.

She said if both boards approve the purchase, she believes the college could close on the property in late December or early January.

Even though the college is still in the due diligence phase of its property search, it has obtained requests for qualifications for architect and has chosen Morris-Berg Architects out of Charlotte for the planning stage of the center, Hoilman said. The college is paying the architect firm $159,000 for the planning stage, she said.

Once a site for the new center is selected, the college will contract with architects to design the center, she said.

Currently, the college has $15 million from a state grant. Hoilman said the college is pursuing other grants, including federal grants, because they know it will cost more than $15 million.

With the training center moved to another site, Hoilman previously said the college can continue exploring options to complement the economic development and educational ambitions of the community based on the project that began in 2015 developing re-use opportunities for the old Broughton Hospital campus, along with the entire 800-acre tract that encompasses WPCC, the NC School for the Deaf and the new North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

The reuse plan called for education, housing and hospitality components.

The plan also called for the site of the current emergency training center on Coal Chute Road to be turned into a large pond that would be part of a greenway through the property. In 2018, officials said that moving the training center would be the first thing that needs to happen to kick-start the project.