College offers five new degree programs in high-demand career fields

HICKORY – Beginning this fall, Lenoir-Rhyne University will offer new undergraduate majors in five high-growth career fields. The offerings include computer science with cybersecurity concentration, human resource management, professional sales, project management and supply chain management.

“We are excited to offer our students the opportunity to take courses in high-demand fields and learn the skills employers are looking for,” said Fred Whitt, university president. “These new programs were created with the involvement of industry experts to help prepare our students for exciting careers in these expanding fields.”

The new bachelor’s degree programs are part of a university partnership with Rize Education and the Lower Cost Models for Independent Colleges (LCMC) Consortium. LCMC helps private colleges and universities like Lenoir-Rhyne expand educational opportunities for students while streamlining and lowering institutional costs. The new degree programs are:

Computer Science with Cybersecurity Concentration

Expanding on the university’s current computer science program, the new cybersecurity concentration offers students the opportunity to go beyond coding and into network management, encryption, traffic monitoring, intrusion detection and incident response management. The expanded program equips students with the technical and business knowledge needed to secure the high-paying and growing jobs in an ever-evolving field.

Human Resources Management

Human resource professionals shape company and workplace culture to create the kind of work environment that helps people feel supported and excel in their jobs while helping organizations gain competitive advantages in complex business environments. The human resource management major curriculum is fully updated for the modern workplace, including changing work environment trends such as remote work practices, work-life balance needs and human resource management technologies that power the way we work.

Professional Sales

In our increasingly solutions-driven economy, connecting consumers and companies with the products and services they need to stay competitive is a fast-growing field for ambitious people excited to make connections and create lasting value for customers. The professional sales major curriculum provides valuable sales management strategies needed for business success in building business relationships, negotiating sales terms and ultimately closing the business deals needed for companies to succeed now and in the future in both Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing technology firms.

Project Management

The global economy has become more project oriented as the practice of project management expands across many industries, including health care, information technology, construction, government, non-profits and professional services. There is a high demand for project managers who can lead complex projects and possess skills in decision making, problem solving and leadership to successfully lead both people and projects to achieve cost-effective results for businesses and organizations.

Supply Chain Management

Supply chains encompass all the activities from the delivery of the sources of materials to the manufacturer to the delivery to the end consumer. A bachelor's degree in supply chain management brings together concepts from finance, economics and logistics and provides students with the skills and knowledge to quantitatively forecast inventory needs, build logistics plans and integrate operations to meet consumer demands.

For more information about these new Lenoir-Rhyne University majors and other degree programs, visit the university website at www.lr.edu/degree-programs.