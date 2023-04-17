The value of an education is not always measured in dollars.

Education and learning open new worlds to students. It allows us to grow and solve challenges within our community. Students should consider what they will learn, what they want to do with their life, what will fulfill them and how they will use what they learn to make their community a better place.

Education also should provide return-on-investment (ROI). ROI is an important part of the conversation and includes everything from salary to community interests to family and personal fulfillment. The beauty of a community college is that these are not mutually exclusive benefits. At Western Piedmont Community College (WPCC), you will find programs that have a great ROI and prepare you for a fulfilling career, too.

Nevertheless, prospective students are sure to have questions as they consider options for colleges and majors. Is college really worth it? After all, college is an investment of time, money, and energy. In today’s economic climate, where “we’re hiring” signs are common, a job with a strong sign-on bonus may seem like a better, faster solution. You may be wondering “Do I have what it takes to go to college?” It is normal to have questions and/or doubts about what to do with your life. You might fear locking into a career that you will come to hate. Your college of choice might seem out of reach. You might be getting mixed advice from family members, friends, co-workers, teachers and counselors. Not to mention that the admission process can be confusing. In fact, college feels like a secret society at times. For those struggling with these questions, community college and apprenticeships might be a solution.

An apprenticeship program is one of the best ways to maximize your education investment. In January 2022, WPCC started an apprenticeship program called Partnership for Apprenticeship and Career Exploration (PACE). As an apprentice, you learn what you really need to know. Students go to work and class each week and immediately apply what they are learning in the classroom to real world work situations. The work experience enhances the classroom experience as students ask questions and dig deeper into what they are seeing in the workplace.

Thanks to WPCC’s industry and funding partnerships, students complete their education with virtually no cost while also working and earning a salary. In fact, many employers pay students for the time they spend in classes at WPCC.

As students demonstrate their new skills and gain experience, their wages increase, too. The return-on-investment is very high for the program, and it is a great learning experience. Employers get to know the students through the process and partner with “their employee” to support their growth as a student and employee.

In the workplace, students apply what they learn in the classroom and see its importance. They learn skills related to timeliness, communication and teamwork through practical applications at their business. These businesses are not all manufacturing.

It is true that apprenticeships are mostly associated with manufacturing, but WPCC has a comprehensive program with apprentices in other fields such as healthcare. WPCC’s latest program is in Emergency Medical Technology/Paramedic through a partnership with the Burke County EMS department. We are excited to continue to expand offerings to additional fields in the next few years.

WPCC apprenticeship programs provide a great first step to education and lead to additional opportunities. On average, PACE apprentices will save $50,000 to $100,000 over a traditional university path. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that people who complete apprenticeship programs earn $250,000 more during their career than people with only a high school diploma.

If you also complete an associate or bachelor’s degree program, the salary gap increases more. With a start in an apprenticeship program, students seeking a bachelor’s degree may continue with WPCC’s educational partners. Many of these partners are North Carolina colleges and universities offering online and distance learning options and most employers offer tuition reimbursement programs for employees.

As an alternative to traditional college programs, the PACE apprenticeship program provides a strong foundation for career success. Apprentices focus not only on learning information and specific skills in the classroom, but also building their capacity to be life-long learners with the confidence to develop new skills throughout the life of their career. WPCC’s PACE program is an investment in yourself and your future.

If you would like more information about going to college or apprenticeships, WPCC would love to speak with you about the PACE program and how it fits with your career interests and life goals. You can find more information on our website at www.wpcc.edu/pace.