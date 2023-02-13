Western Piedmont Community College officials think they have a site picked out for the school’s emergency services training facility but it still needs final state approval.

Sandy Hoilman, vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer for WPCC, said the college is working with the city of Morganton for around 26 acres near the water treatment facility on Vine Arden Road in Morganton. She said the college has looked at several pieces of property over the last year that would make sense for the WPCC Emergency Services Training Facility, which will house emergency services for fire, medical, police and rescue training.

The current fire training center is at 150 Coal Chute Road, Morganton. Hoilman has previously said the current location is in a floodplain and the soil conditions make it expensive and structurally difficult on which to build.

Hoilman said the board of trustees of WPCC approved moving forward with identifying the property and the information has been submitted to the NC Community College System Office. She said it will go to the state board for approval on Thursday and Friday.

It will be referred to the Council of State for final approval in March, Hoilman said, and then be submitted for a decision by the Morganton City Council in March or April. She said approvals must happen before anything else.

“We are excited to get through the approval processes and move forward with designing the facility,” Hoilman said.

If it is approved by both the state board and the city council, WPCC and Morganton will exchange parcels of property for zero cost, Hoilman said.

Design of the center, once completed, will have to be approved by the state, she said.

Hoilman said she anticipates the college breaking ground on a new center in approximately eight to nine months.

The college already has chosen Morris-Berg Architects out of Charlotte for the planning stage of the center, Hoilman has said. The college is paying the architect firm $159,000 for the planning stage, she has said. She has said once a site for the new center is selected, the college will contract with architects to design the center.

The college has a $15 million state grant for the center. Hoilman said the college is pursuing other grants, including federal grants because officials know it will cost more than $15 million.

With the training center moved to another site, Hoilman previously said the college can continue exploring options to complement the economic development and educational ambitions of the community based on the project that began in 2015 developing reuse opportunities for the old Broughton Hospital campus, along with the entire 800-acre tract that encompasses WPCC, the N.C. School for the Deaf and Broughton. The reuse plan encompassed education, housing and hospitality components.

That redevelopment plan called for the site of the current emergency training center to be turned into a large pond that would be part of a greenway through the property. In 2018, officials said that moving the training center would be the first thing that needs to happen to kick-start the redevelopment project.