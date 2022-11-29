College students assist Burke County Animal Services

Students in the Digital Effects and Animation Technology (DEAT) program at Western Piedmont Community College recently completed a video project that assisted Burke County Animal Services.

Seven DEAT students worked together to provide educational training and promotional videos to be viewed by the public for the inaugural “Pet Palooza” event held by the Burke County Animal Services on Nov. 19 and 20. The videos provided important information on responsible pet ownership. The students also participated in creating a social media promotional spot used by the county to promote the weekend event.

The students in DEAT 230 Implementation Project I, an advanced Digital Effects and Animation Technology course, captured video from the Burke County Animal Services location and filmed staff in the newly renovated production studio located on the top floor of Moore Hall building at WPCC. Students were exposed to procedures of writing scripts, proper video and photo capture, sound recording for scripted material and working with clientele on a professional shoot.

Student Sam Millner performed much of the post-production editing for the training event videos and enjoyed this experience.

“I had an absolute wonderful time working with the friendly folks at Burke County Animal Services," Millner said. "Being able to film some of the dogs and cats available for adoption and play around with them was such a blast. It gave us some great footage to work and experience with. Seeing all the love and care that the workers put into each animal that comes through there brightened my heart. I am so thankful to help make a record of that love to show to the community.”

The students and their instructor, Julie Church, were recognized at the Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting held on Nov. 15. Church called the project "an amazing opportunity for the students to use their skills for such an important project. To be able to make an impact and showcase their work is a true honor.”

Jonathan Crumpler, the program coordinator for Digital Effects and Animation Technology, spoke at the meeting and addressed all meeting attendees.

“This type of work is what provides students in our program real experience and also serves the community,” he said.

Students involved with the project include Chelsea Caceres, Rebecca Carson, Madison Ellington, Colby Franklin, Samuel Millner, Vivian Moya and Adbigail Reyes-Calderon.

“This was an opportunity I’ll never forget," said Ellington. "To spend time with the sweet puppies, kittens, and all the rest was so much fun. Getting to capture these sweet animals and their emotions was something valuable that I was glad to be a part of.”

To learn more about WPCC's Digital Effects and Animation Technology program, visit wpcc.edu/digital-effects-animation-technology.