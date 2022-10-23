College to offer series of forums

Western Piedmont Community College will hold its Fall Speakers Forum Monday, Oct. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 27. This year’s theme is Democracy and Dialogue: Educating Citizens in the Age of Social Media.

The Fall Speakers Forum/Ervin Constitutional Issues Program is sponsored by the Western Piedmont Foundation and has a long history at WPCC. The first forum was held in 1967. It is an annual event, hosted by the Division of Humanities and Social Sciences and the Senator Sam J. Ervin Library, and consists of four days during which students, faculty, staff and the local community explore a timely topic and engage in conversation. Interpreters will be provided at the events.

Each presentation is scheduled in Leviton Auditorium, located in Moore Hall on the Western Piedmont Community College main campus. They are all open to the public and admission is free.

Civic Education: Is There Common Ground?

Held Monday, Oct. 24 from 9-10 a.m., this forum explores debates about how American history and government should be presented in schools. These debates are as old as the republic but especially hot and divisive in 2022. Nevertheless, a philosophically diverse group was able to reach a consensus about what and how to teach in civics and history courses: The Educating for American Democracy Roadmap. Peter Levine, a co-leader of that effort and Professor of Citizenship and Public Affairs at the Tufts University’s Jonathan Tisch College of Civic Life, will discuss the background, process and results. He will also address N.C. civics and U.S. history standards.

Teaching American History: New Narratives and New Methods for the 21st Century

Held Monday, Oct. 24 from 7–8 p.m., new faculty members from the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics—Morganton will share their perspectives on challenges in teaching American history. Marcelo Aranda, American studies and digital humanities coordinator, is interested in integrating new digital methods into history pedagogy, not only to have students experience the process of historical inquiry but also to improve their ability to evaluate online information. Luke Manget, author of Ginseng Diggers: A History of Root and Herb Gathering in Appalachia, will focus on how the teaching of American history over the past 50 years has revolved around the creation of a new narrative that includes the perspectives and experiences of the nation’s diverse communities.

Panel Discussion: Social Media and Democracy

Held Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon, panelists Siva Vaidhyanathan, professor of media studies and director of the Center for Media and Citizenship at the University of Virginia; Shannon McGregor, assistant professor at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at UNC-Chapel Hill and Volha Kananovich, assistant professor of digital journalism at Appalachian State University, will address the question of whether social media can be antisocial or anti-democratic?

Some of the frequently encountered controversial issues include state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, the role of mediation on social media platforms and the impact on information distribution. This panel discussion will focus on diverse challenges presented by social media use in civic and political life.

Deliberative Dialogue Workshop

Held Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., this workshop will encourage in-depth exploration of a student-selected Issue Guide from the National Issues Forum. Participants will practice deliberation through considering perspectives, listening with empathy, and weighing trade-offs of possible actions. The workshop will be facilitated by Leslie Garvin, the executive director of N.C. Campus Engagement.

The Reunited States

Shown Thursday, Oct. from 5:30–6:30 p.m., this award-winning film aims to promote difficult conversations. “The Reunited States” is a powerful and urgent documentary that follows the unsung heroes on the difficult journey of bridging our political and racial divides.”

Tips for Dialogue and Bridging the Divide

Held Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7–8 p.m., Leslie Garvin, executive director of N.C. Campus Engagement, will present an overview of different dialogue methods and provide tips for effective communication across the divide. A brief demonstration of dialogue techniques with audience engagement will serve as a catalyst for future conversations.