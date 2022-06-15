College to offer summer camp to middle school students

Western Piedmont Community College, in partnership with a grant from Appalachian State University, is bringing a new summer opportunity to Burke County middle school students.

Funded through a GEAR-UP grant, WPCC will hold an environmental awareness program targeting sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students June 20-24. The day camp will be held on the WPCC campus and will feature activities and workshops designed to promote post-secondary education, environmental awareness and help connect students with local businesses and nonprofits.

“The concept is getting them on campus, learning about their community and the things that surround them that they might not even look at,” said Pat Nivanh, GEAR-UP coordinator for WPCC. “If we can just get them on campus, that’s one step toward them thinking about college.”

Nivanh said the camp starts with an orientation of the college on the first morning followed by an afternoon tour of the school’s horticulture department. On day two, Nivanh said students will participate in a “macro-invertebrate stream study” at Hunting Creek behind the campus.

“Essentially, they’re going to go look for bugs,” she said. “They’re going to count the bugs to see how polluted the water is. If you find less of one type of bug, it might not be polluted, but if you find more of that type of bug, the water might be very polluted. It gives the students a taste of what college-level instructors can expose them to.”

During the week, Nivanh said students will also hear presentations from local companies and agencies about the environmental and conservation work they are doing in Burke County. The organizations include:

Appalachian Naturescapes.

Simply Green Curbside Recycling.

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina.

The Lake James Environmental Association.

Nivanh said it is important to include a local component in the program because students who are exposed to opportunities within their community are more likely to join the local workforce.

“It can become part of a career which becomes part of a path for them,” she said.

Nivanh said the week will also include workshops in chemistry, invasive species, hiking, tree identification and climbing, adding that students will visit the WPCC climbing tower on Thursday afternoon.

For Nivanh, these activities like hiking and climbing are more than just fun outings, but opportunities to spark imagination and teach leadership skills.

“Hiking can teach leadership skills,” she said. “If you’re hiking behind the instructor, there might be a student who might be really slow. You don’t leave that student behind, you have to make sure that student is OK.”

The final day of the camp will feature a tour of The Industrial Commons.

“I want students to learn about what they do,” she said. “It’s about the concept of exposing kids to an amazing organization, and the things they are doing that they might not know about.”

The GEAR-UP Environmental Awareness Program is open to all Burke County sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. It runs June 20-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Western Piedmont Community College. The camp is free and lunch will be provided each day. For information or to pre-register, call Pat Nivanh at 828-448-3530.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.