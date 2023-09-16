The most talked about subject these days seems to be the weather and its unpredictability, its destruction, its turmoil on health and home, and utter heartbreak on so many American lives.

Nothing is humorous about people losing their lives or their homes, but I came across an article that I thought would be of interest about past weather oddities and the latest in how we predict the weather.

They say, “Everything is bigger in Texas,” and a hailstone event might have been the catalyst to that distinction. In 1995, a storm hit northern Texas with 70 mph winds, which isn’t that surprising considering what we see today, but the storm also produced hail as big as softballs. Many are still talking about it and that within one hour, some roads in Fort Worth were buried under two feet of hailstones.

Perhaps the worst aftermath of a hurricane was experienced by the residents in Florida on Aug. 23, 1992. Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5, hit and its fierce winds reached 150 miles per hour and demolished many buildings, including a breeding facility for Burmese pythons. Many of them escaped. As a result, even today the Everglades are still overrun with them. Female pythons can lay up to 100 eggs a year, and they reproduce rapidly. While I don’t condone killing any animal, I must bow to Florida lawmakers: To help control the burgeoning python population, Florida residents are authorized to catch and kill them by almost any means necessary, with no permit required, especially on private lands.

More recently, but perhaps long forgotten except to wine producers, a heat wave in northern California wine country Labor Day weekend in 2017 turned grapes into raisins. As temperatures hit up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit, the scorching heat evaporated water from the berries and shut down the vines’ entire metabolic process. It was estimated that vineyards lost up to 50% of their crops due to the unprecedented temperatures.

America experiences more tornadoes than any other country and they’re also stronger and more violent than they are anywhere else. We average 1,274 tornadoes per year in the last decade.

According to the National Weather Service, roughly 16 million thunderstorms hit each year, with upward of 1,800 storms occurring at any one time. While 100,000 of those storms take place in the U.S., only 10% are considered severe. These storms are defined as any occurrence that produces winds of 58 miles per hour or more, hailstones that measure 3/4 of an inch or greater, as well as tornadoes. Other threats include dangerous straight-line winds, heavy rain, downed power lines, and deadly lightning.

The odds of being struck by lightning are incredibly slim, but people are more likely to die from lightning than other types of storms, not including hurricanes. Lightning strikes kill hundreds of people in the U.S. each year, and 10% of lightning deaths happen in Florida alone. A direct strike is deadly. At 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, a lightning bolt is five times hotter than the sun’s surface. And there are about 55,000 lightning strikes a day in the States.

Bigger cities create more severe thunderstorms. Research has found that the extra heat generated around cities makes thunderstorms more intense and it’s known as the Urban Heat Island effect. Heat from common activities such as driving cars and the vast amount of heat-absorbing concrete in big cities leads to warmer air. This extra heat causes hot and humid air to rise and form clouds and thunderstorms. In fact, one study found that rainfall in Phoenix increased by 12% to 14% as the city’s population grew.

The latest in weather forecasting includes ASOS, the Automated Surface Observing Systems, a joint initiative of the National Weather Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Department of Defense (DOD). It serves as the primary surface weather observing network of the U.S. with over 900 stations across the country. ASOS is designed to report data about the sky conditions, surface visibility, precipitation, temperature and wind. It is designed to support weather forecast activities and aviation operations.

The Advanced Weather Information Processing System is a technologically advanced computer processing system that integrates all meteorological and hydrological data with satellite and radar imagery that the forecasters use to analyze data and issue weather forecasts. It generates weather graphics and hazardous weather watches and warnings after meteorologists prepare the forecasts.

Meteorologists use Doppler Radar systems in observing severe storms that might happen. There are 159 Doppler radar towers across the U.S. According to Science Daily, the Doppler Radar systems use the Doppler effect to measure the radial velocity of targets in the directional beam of the antenna. It can detect all types of airborne tornado debris, precipitation, rotation of the thunderstorm clouds, and wind strength and direction.

Weather Satellites monitor the Earth’s atmosphere from space by collecting observation data that scientists then analyze. It plays an important role for all scales of the National Weather Service forecasting operations. Satellite data complements the data from land-based systems, like the weather radars, radiosondes, and surface observing systems.

But often, it’s the least little thing that can predict the weather like, for instance, the often overlooked pinecone. Yes, a pinecone can be used to forecast rain. Pinecones open and close depending on the humidity to help their seeds disperse. Light seeds are contained inside the pinecone. When the weather is dry the pinecone opens, so wind can catch the seeds and allow them to be dispersed in the air far away from the original tree. When humidity rises and rain is coming, the pinecone closes up to prevent the seeds from escaping and becoming waterlogged.

Many thanks to all in the weather community of information sharers — you help protect us and, for that, we should all be forever grateful.