CoMMA Performing Arts Center will welcome comedian Kelly Swanson to the stage for her twisted journey to a happier ever after in “Who Hijacked My Fairytale.” The night of comedy and inspiration for when your glass slipper turns out to be plastic will be on stage in Morganton on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Step into the magical, heartwarming, incredibly funny journey of a wayward southern belle who went from being a shy child who tried to be invisible, to a tacky woman who just won’t shut up.

This story starts and ends on the other side of the fairy tale — the place the books and movies never showed you. To the land of muffin tops and turkey necks, ungrateful children, and fairy dust that turned out to be just dust.

Award-winning storyteller, comedian and author Kelly Swanson will have you laughing about being a woman in today’s world, but underneath the humor is a lot of heart and a powerful message about embracing what makes you unique. As you walk through Kelly’s story, you find yourself standing in your own, and realizing that it’s not too late to find your own happier ever after. A night you’ll never forget. A message you’ll always remember. Grab your girlfriends and share the experience in one colossal girls’ night out. Because it’s never too late to write a new ending to your fairy tale.

Tickets for the performance are $30 to $35 for adults and $25 for students (plus sales tax). For additional information or to purchase tickets, call the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.