Comedy ventriloquist to perform at CoMMA

Have you ever had a childhood hobby that got out of hand? That explains Lynn Trefzger’s start as a ventriloquist/comedienne. For over 30 years, Trefzger has given life to a trunk full of comical characters. Audiences are treated to Trefzger’s vocal illusion talents, when they meet a drunken but lovable camel, a grumpy old man, a feisty little girl, and you may even see some audience members who are brought up to the stage for the action.