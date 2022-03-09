Comedy ventriloquist to perform at CoMMA

CoMMA Performing Arts Center invites the community to see comedy ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger for a performance on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. All seats are $28 each plus sales tax.
Have you ever had a childhood hobby that got out of hand? That explains Lynn Trefzger’s start as a ventriloquist/comedienne. For over 30 years, Trefzger has given life to a trunk full of comical characters. Audiences are treated to Trefzger’s vocal illusion talents, when they meet a drunken but lovable camel, a grumpy old man, a feisty little girl, and you may even see some audience members who are brought up to the stage for the action.
Trefzger’s off-the-wall audience interplay is spontaneously funny and her performances are tailored for both family and adult audiences. Trefzger (and her many voices) has appeared on ABC, TNN, A&E and Lifetime television.
For additional information and to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit the CoMMA website at www.commaonline.org.