COMING SOON: Santa to read letters from Burke kids

Homes around Burke County are getting excited for a visit from Santa Claus, but the jolly man let us in on a secret Wednesday.

Next week, he’ll be making a special stop at The News Herald to read some of the letters written to him from children all around Burke County.

Please, send us your letters so that we can help them get to Santa Claus. He might even read some of the letters in a video that will be published on our website on Christmas Eve.

Letters can be mailed to The News Herald; CC: Santa Claus; P.O. Box 280; Morganton NC 28680, or left in our drop box at 301 Collett St., Morganton, which is next to Martha’s Park and across from the Collett Street Recreation Center.

Photos of letters also can be emailed to news@morganton.com with the subject line “Letter to Santa” or sent to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/morganton.news.herald.

Letters should be sent in as soon as possible, but no later than Tuesday.