CoMMA announces 2022-23 season lineup

CoMMA Performing Arts Center recently announced its complete lineup for Season 37!
Organizers are very excited about the final lineup and the level of variety that the season will offer. Season packages will be available for purchase July 1-29. The price for the MainStage season ticket will be $425 (plus tax) for all the shows listed below. The season package will offer 17 shows — that’s an average of only $25 per show, including Broadway.
As a bonus, the first 300 season ticket holders to renew/purchase will be rewarded with a free swag bag of goodies. They also will be entered in a drawing to win one of three grand prizes that each consist of $100 in Downtown Bucks and CoMMA merchandise.
Single tickets will be available to the general public beginning Aug. 1 at noon, and for those looking for something a little different, be sure to check out our Girls Night Out Package which also goes on sale Aug. 1.
The lineup of what’s coming in 2022-23 is:
People are also reading…
- Sept. 22—Masters of Soul
- Oct. 6—Luca Stricagnoli: Italy’s Guitar Prodigy
- Oct. 27—Lonestar
- Nov. 5—The Second City: She The People—Girlfriends’ Guide to Doing It for Themselves
- Nov. 17—Sons of Serendip
- Dec. 5—“Nochebuena”: A Christmas Spectacular
- Dec. 16—“Shimmer”: A Winter Cirque Reverie featuring the Acrobats of Cirquetacular
- Jan. 26—“Winnie The Pooh”: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
- Jan. 30—“STOMP”: National Tour
- Feb. 9—ZUZU African Acrobats
- Feb. 23 “Who Hijacked My Fairytale” Featuring Comedic Storyteller Kelly Swanson
- March 10—Fairytales on Ice
- May 25—Hiplet Ballerinas
- March 31—Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience
- April 3—“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan”: National Broadway Tour
- April 18—Amos Nachoum’s—Killer? A Photographic Exploration
- May 2—“Chicago”: National Broadway Tour
* Schedule is subject to change.
Regular CoMMA Box Office hours are from noon until 5 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to all events. The box office will open early on July 1 at 8 a.m. to kick off season ticket sales. For additional information, contact CoMMA at 828-433-7469, ext. 1 or visit the CoMMA website at www.commaonline.org.