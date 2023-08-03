Lights, curtain, action! The hottest tickets in town are on sale. What? Where? CoMMA Performing Arts Center!

There are 1,100 seats, all incredible views of live performances, nestled right in downtown Morganton. Make plans now and get ready for eight months of breathtaking, funny, jaw-dropping performances.

We are very excited about the release of the final lineup and the level of variety that the season will offer. Season packages will be available for purchase for returning season subscribers through Aug. 4, for $425 (plus tax) for all of the MainStage shows listed below. The package will offer 13 unique events, making each show an average of only $32.69 per show, including Broadway.

Visit www.commaonline.org for more information.

New subscribers who wish to purchase the full package can do so from Aug. 7-11.

We are also offering a new option for 2023-24, a Pick-Your-Own MainStage Package. Pick three, five or seven events and the more events you choose, the larger the discount. Pick-Your-Own and single events tickets will be available to the public beginning at 8 a.m. on Aug. 14.

MainStage season lineup 2023-24:

Sept. 28 — Georgia Players Guild: The Sounds of Georgia — A Revue of Georgia’s Musical History

Oct. 5 — Damn Tall Buildings (Roots/Americana Trio)

Oct. 17 — Letters Aloud: Thanks but No Thanks — The Greatest Rejection Letters of All Time

Oct. 27 — Ofrenda: A Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Nov. 11 — Jen Kober (Comedy)

Nov. 30 — "Pretty Woman The Musical" (National Broadway Tour)

Dec. 7 — American Pride: Remembering the Music of the Legendary Statler Brothers

Jan. 19 — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (AGT Season 6 Winner)

Jan. 30 — "Annie" (National Broadway Tour)

Feb. 25 — Johnny Cash — The Official Concert Experience

March 12 — The Peking Acrobats

April 9 — Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo

April 19 — Alfreda Sings Aretha

In addition to the MainStage lineup, we are also presenting a separate Cabaret Series for 2023-24. Tickets for the Cabaret Series are $40 per show (plus tax and facility fee) and will be limited to only 150 guests per show.

“The Cabaret Series will be intimate backstage performances where the audience will be seated on stage just a few feet from the artists. It’s a great opportunity to have a more up-close and personal experience,” said Amber Austin, events manager for CoMMA.

Cabaret Series:

Dec. 21 — A Winter Solstice and Christmas Jazz Concert, featuring Joseph Hasty & Centerpiece Jazz

Feb. 16 — Push Physical Theatre: Generic Male

April 30 — Dasan Ahanu (poetry/spoken word)

Regular CoMMA box office hours are from noon until 5 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to all events. For complete lineup and descriptions or for questions, contact CoMMA at 828-433-7469, ext. 1, or go to www.commaonline.org.