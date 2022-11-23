CoMMA Performing Arts Center presents a 'Christmas Spectacular'

"Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular" will take the CoMMA stage on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature an all-star cast of music and dance, with the esteemed Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, presenting traditions and customs that people in Mexico celebrate during the Christmas season. Tickets for the performance range from $50 - $55 for adults and $45 for students (plus sales tax).

The show focuses on Nochebuena (Christmas Eve), where Mexican families attend midnight mass before returning home to a late-night feast and lots of music. In Mexico, Christmas is not just a single day, but a whole season of Christmas-related celebrations. Today, the Christmas traditions in Mexico are a blend of indigenous culture, Spanish heritage and many other influences.

Founded in 2011 by Kareli Montoya, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles (BFLA) has distinguished itself as the nation’s premier Mexican folk dance company. Its skillful dancers have graced world-class venues and worked with the industry’s finest Grammy Award-winning artists. BFLA catapulted to international fame when they danced at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in celebration of the Pixar movie, Coco, also performing at the D23 Expo, the Coco Premiere at the El Capitan Theater, and “Disney Night” on Dancing with the Stars.

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar has enchanted audiences with their dynamic musicianship and lively stage presence for over 25 years. Founded in 1994 by Jaime Cuéllar, Mariachi Garibaldi’s commitment to providing a quality representation of the mariachi genre has propelled them into truly becoming America’s Mariachi.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.