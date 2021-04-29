CoMMA reopens their doors to the community

City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium is reopening to the public and offering a variety of live music, shows and other performances to the community.

CoMMA Performing Arts Center invites the community to visit the BackPorch, CoMMA’s open-air amphitheater, as it showcases local and regional artists while giving 100% of ticket sales to support local charities.

Sharon Jablonski, director of cultural and creative development for Morganton, said they are excited about the reopening of CoMMA and explained what is to be expected during the upcoming performing arts season.

“CoMMA is looking forward to getting its doors back open," said Jablonski. "We are starting off first in the amphitheater. We’ve been fixing up around the place, we’ve been doing come cleaning and repairs and so we can get ready for the season.”

Seating will be offered in the built-in section and on the lawn behind the built-in section. Beer, wine, water and Pepsi products will be for sale. CoMMA will be following CDC guidelines with socially distanced seating, handwashing stations and masks required.