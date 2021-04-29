CoMMA reopens their doors to the community

City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium is reopening to the public and offering a variety of live music, shows and other performances to the community.
CoMMA Performing Arts Center invites the community to visit the BackPorch, CoMMA’s open-air amphitheater, as it showcases local and regional artists while giving 100% of ticket sales to support local charities.
Sharon Jablonski, director of cultural and creative development for Morganton, said they are excited about the reopening of CoMMA and explained what is to be expected during the upcoming performing arts season.
“CoMMA is looking forward to getting its doors back open," said Jablonski. "We are starting off first in the amphitheater. We’ve been fixing up around the place, we’ve been doing come cleaning and repairs and so we can get ready for the season.”
Seating will be offered in the built-in section and on the lawn behind the built-in section. Beer, wine, water and Pepsi products will be for sale. CoMMA will be following CDC guidelines with socially distanced seating, handwashing stations and masks required.
“CoMMA’s amphitheater has 1,045 seats and usually we have everything including Broadway plays, similar to what you would see in New York or in Charlotte,” said Jablonski. “This year we’re going to do it a little more regional just for 2021 to the spring of 2022. We’ve got a lot of music and some dance, choirs and just different things very high quality, but we won’t get to mix in the Broadway shows because they’re not going to play in smaller venues until 2022.
“We’ve got two performances in May and two in June and it’s just going to be a complete mix of genres. Like, of course, we’ve got country, we’ve got jazz which is a local favorite, then we chose to do a family night with magic and book reading. Then, of course, end with some comedians from charlotte that do the comedy clubs there.”
The BackPorch’s evenings under the stars will present four very different shows. May 6 will feature country music artist Casey Clark with ticket sales going to The Meeting Place Mission, May 27 will be Joseph Hasty and Centerpiece Jazz benefitting the Blue Ridge Healthcare Foundation with the Latin Twist food truck onsite, June 10 will be “A Very Magical Family Reading Night” with Mark Daniel benefitting the Burke Literacy Council, and June 24 will be “A Night of Comedy” with Jason Allen King and Tara Brown benefitting The Outreach Center.
A North Carolina native, Clark is a firm believer in the power of a well-crafted tune. Clark’s work both as a songwriter and relentless road dog have won him respect from several of Nashville’s hottest hit-makers. The trio will feature Clark, Dale Meyer and James Brock.
Two weeks later, Joseph Hasty and Centerpiece Jazz will perform classic jazz, swing, show tunes and other standards.
On family reading night, Daniel will mix the voice of Andy Griffith, the laugh of Mr. Rogers, a book lover, a storyteller, a puppeteer, a magician and a dad with a bit of folksiness and whimsy.
King is a comedian, writer, actor and award-winning filmmaker based in Charlotte, according to a press release from CoMMA. Using the backdrop of his personal experiences, family and relationships (or lack thereof), King’s stage presence evokes a unique perspective on familiar situations. Recently voted Charlotte’s Favorite Comedian by Elevate Lifestyle, King has opened for renowned comedians like Rob Schneider, Christopher Titus, Colin Quinn, and Dave Attell. Winner of “Jeanne Robertson’s Comedy with Class Humor Competition,” Brown performs clean and family-friendly comedy across the country. She was a winner of the “Fight Night” and “Comedy Battle” competitions at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte and is a two-time finalist for “Comedian of the Year” by the Queen City Awards. A native of Brooklyn, Brown now resides in Charlotte.
Now that they are able to reopen their doors, Jablonski wants CoMMA to be more involved in the community. She wants to use this opportunity to help give back to local business that were effected by COVID-19.
“When I took over, I started a CoMMA committee,” said Jablonski. “And they have been working with me on different projects on getting CoMMA involved in the community. I want to expose CoMMA to a broader audience and still maintain high-quality shows, but make sure that we are diversified as much as possible and that we are representative of our community. I would love to see more age groups involved with CoMMA.”
Tickets cost $20 and lawn access is $15 except for June 10 kids’ night, when tickets are $5.
Jablonski and the CoMMA organization plan to host other interactive performances and opportunities for the community to participate throughout the rest of the year.
“I think the last week of July, we are going to do a summer camp for kids,” said Jablonski. "It’ll be no more than about 25 kids and the goal there is that at the end of the week they will put a show on onstage. Then in September, we’re planning on doing a murder mystery dinner theater that will be held onstage."
“We have some incredible local actors and actresses in town and I’m just really excited to be working with a great group of professionals that can be showcased locally.”
The CoMMA Box Office hours are from noon until 5 p.m. on weekdays and one hour prior to all events. For additional information, contact CoMMA at 828-433-7469 ext. 1 or visit the CoMMA website at commaonline.org.
