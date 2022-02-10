CoMMA to hold vaccine clinic

Those who still want to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster will have yet another opportunity this week.

The City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in its parking lot on Friday from 1-5 p.m. and will offer all the available vaccines – Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and pediatric Pfizer.

The clinic will be hosted by Kepro and Table Rock Pharmacy and will offer first, second or third shots to anyone interested with no appointment necessary. Table Rock Pharmacy will be administering the vaccines at the clinic.

According to Jessi Stout of Table Rock Pharmacy, every person who receives a first shot will be automatically scheduled for a second dose. She also added that individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible for a fourth shot, which will also be offered at the clinic on Friday.

According to Stout, Table Rock Pharmacy has significant experience administering COVID vaccines over the past year, logging more than 6,500 total doses to date. She also said that anyone who is not able to make it to Friday’s clinic can come to Table Rock Pharmacy without an appointment and be vaccinated, usually with no wait.

Sharon Jablonski, director of Cultural and Creative Development for the city of Morganton, said she was contacted by Kepro, a Cary, N.C.-based company that works to promote and facilitate COVID vaccination and connect those who have been impacted by the disease with available resources, to host the clinic and she thought it would be a wonderful idea to allow them to use the CoMMA for it.

“I think the more opportunity people have to have access to a vaccine, I think that’s wonderful,” Jablonski said. “Personally, I think it’s important (to get vaccinated). Everybody has their own opinion, and everybody has to decide for themselves, but I, personally, happen to agree with vaccinations, and I’m thrilled that we can offer a site for those who wish to get one.”

In addition to vaccinations, Kepro will also be working to connect individuals who have been impacted by COVID with additional services they offer, such as financial assistance for those who have lost income or amassed medical bills due to the illness, according to a representative with the company.

Currently, according to the Burke County online COVID-19 dashboard, there are 940 active cases in Burke County, down from 973 Tuesday with 76 new cases reported Wednesday. According to UNC Health Blue Ridge, there are currently 38 COVID patients in the hospital with seven in ICU and five of six ventilators in use for COVID patients. Six of the seven patients currently in ICU and all five on ventilators are unvaccinated.

UNC Health Blue Ridge also reported 84 people in its COVID-19 virtual hospital and a daily percent positive rate of 23.5%. According to the hospital, less than 1% of hospital staffed beds are currently available in Burke County.

According to the latest CDC data, nationwide hospitalization rates among unvaccinated individuals 18 years and older are 16 times that of vaccinated adults who have had a booster shot. The death rate of COVID-19 among unvaccinated adults is 68 times that of vaccinated and boosted individuals.