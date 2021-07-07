CoMMA to host theatre camp for kids

The city of Morganton is announcing the first ever Theatre Camp at CoMMA for kids ages 3 to 14.
The camp will run daily from 8:30 a.m. to noon from July 25-30.
The five-day camp for kids will explore theatrical skills, projection, stage presence, character development, singing and dance. The week will culminate with all students in a performance of “Adventures with Aesop” on the stage at CoMMA at 6:30 p.m. July 30. There will not be a charge for the performance.
Age groups are: 3 to 6 years old, 7 to 10 years old and 11 to 14 years old with a maximum of 10 students per age group. Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $50 per student, with an $85 maximum for two siblings.
CoMMA has lined up a talented group of teachers to lead the camp. Each teacher has a background in theatre both locally and nationally. Susan Cato-Chapman, Derek Long and Meredith Potter will all teach acting while Kesha Nichols teaches dance and Marny Pritchard teaches vocals.
“With only 30 slots available, we expect it to fill up fast. This is such a great opportunity for kids and one we hope will become an annual event,” said Sharon Jablonski, CoMMA director. “CoMMA hosts everything from puppeteers to nationally and internationally known musicians to Broadway shows.”
The auditorium just announced the lineup for its 36th season, Jablonski said in the release.
“We are ready to open the doors and welcome everyone back,” she said. “Our goal is 100 new season ticket holders this year. If you haven’t been to CoMMA you definitely need to plan on becoming a patron.”
Find applications, camp rules, biographies on each teacher and CoMMA’s season lineup at commaonline.org. Applications are due by July 19. Anyone with questions can call 828-433-7469.
CoMMA is located at 401 S. College Street, Morganton.