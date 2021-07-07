CoMMA to host theatre camp for kids

The city of Morganton is announcing the first ever Theatre Camp at CoMMA for kids ages 3 to 14.

The camp will run daily from 8:30 a.m. to noon from July 25-30.

The five-day camp for kids will explore theatrical skills, projection, stage presence, character development, singing and dance. The week will culminate with all students in a performance of “Adventures with Aesop” on the stage at CoMMA at 6:30 p.m. July 30. There will not be a charge for the performance.

Age groups are: 3 to 6 years old, 7 to 10 years old and 11 to 14 years old with a maximum of 10 students per age group. Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $50 per student, with an $85 maximum for two siblings.

CoMMA has lined up a talented group of teachers to lead the camp. Each teacher has a background in theatre both locally and nationally. Susan Cato-Chapman, Derek Long and Meredith Potter will all teach acting while Kesha Nichols teaches dance and Marny Pritchard teaches vocals.