 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report top story

CoMMA to welcome Masters of Soul

  • 0
Masters of Soul

The Masters of Soul will take the CoMMA stage on Sept. 22.

 Publicity Photo

CoMMA Performing Arts Center will welcome Masters of Soul on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., tickets range from $30—$40 plus sales tax.

Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. This 90-minute show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band.

For many, Masters of Soul is the ultimate stroll down memory lane. For younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country’s history that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded.

The 10-person cast consists of three lead male vocalists and three lead female vocalists backed by a four-piece band of seasoned musicians that have been touring together for decades.

People are also reading…

For additional information, or to purchase tickets please contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469. Tickets may be purchased online www.commaonline.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

India PM Modi urges country to shed its colonial past

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert