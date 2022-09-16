CoMMA to welcome Masters of Soul

CoMMA Performing Arts Center will welcome Masters of Soul on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., tickets range from $30—$40 plus sales tax.

Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. This 90-minute show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band.

For many, Masters of Soul is the ultimate stroll down memory lane. For younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country’s history that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded.

The 10-person cast consists of three lead male vocalists and three lead female vocalists backed by a four-piece band of seasoned musicians that have been touring together for decades.

For additional information, or to purchase tickets please contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469. Tickets may be purchased online www.commaonline.org.