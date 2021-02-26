Commission member works to eradicate discrimination

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.

Local resident Cecelia Surratt was chosen for a special mission by the state of North Carolina in recognition of her work to eradicate discrimination and ensure equality for everyone.

Surratt was appointed to the N.C. Commission on Inclusion in 2018, which seeks to develop “policies prohibiting discrimination, harassment and retaliation in state employment services and contracts under the jurisdiction of the office of the governor,” according to information from the North Carolina Department of Administration.

She is a former chair of the city of Morganton’s Human Relations Commission, an advisory board to the Morganton City Council. The commission “studies problems in the city relating to relationships among individuals and groups of all kinds, and makes recommendations to the city council and city manager for the betterment of such relationships within the community,” according to the city’s website.