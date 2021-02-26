Commission member works to eradicate discrimination

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
Local resident Cecelia Surratt was chosen for a special mission by the state of North Carolina in recognition of her work to eradicate discrimination and ensure equality for everyone.
Surratt was appointed to the N.C. Commission on Inclusion in 2018, which seeks to develop “policies prohibiting discrimination, harassment and retaliation in state employment services and contracts under the jurisdiction of the office of the governor,” according to information from the North Carolina Department of Administration.
She is a former chair of the city of Morganton’s Human Relations Commission, an advisory board to the Morganton City Council. The commission “studies problems in the city relating to relationships among individuals and groups of all kinds, and makes recommendations to the city council and city manager for the betterment of such relationships within the community,” according to the city’s website.
“The commission also works to promote mutual understanding and foster equality and respect among all racial, religious, national and ethnic groups in the community and among persons of all economic and educational status, and generally throughout the entire community so as to prevent discriminatory practices in every respect,” the website reads.
Civic life
Surratt, who has lived in Morganton for more than 30 years, is a retired state employee, according to her biography. She has served on the boards of other local organizations, including the Historic Burke Foundation and the Burke Women’s Foundation.
She is actively involved in the Burke County Democratic Party, formerly serving as a precinct chair and vice chair of the party. She served as a member of the N.C. Democratic Party State Executive Commission for two terms.
Surratt attends Horizon Church in Morganton, where she serves as an elder, her biography states. She plans events for churches and organizations and has been asked to speak at local churches for special programs.
She and her husband, Johnny L. Surratt, have four children, Kimberly, Kailey, Kristen and Zachary, and 11 grandchildren.
Surratt shared her hopes for her work on the Commission on Inclusion in a previous News Herald article.
“I believe the Commission on Inclusion can be instrumental in efforts to eradicate discrimination at its core,” she said. “Having experienced segregation as a child and discrimination in the workplace, I understand the importance of bringing our community, as well as the western part of our state, together to promote fairness, not only on the job, but in the community in which we live. I am compelled to work at making a difference.”
To learn more about the state’s commitment to end discrimination, visit bit.ly/2FTZArV.
To learn more about the city’s Human Relations Commission, visit bit.ly/2pheZJe.
Staff Writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.