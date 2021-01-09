Commissioner sets hearing to resolve homeowners’ rate case

RALEIGH – North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has set Sept. 20, 2021, as the hearing date for the North Carolina Rate Bureau’s proposed 24.5% homeowners’ insurance rate increase.

“The data in the filing has not convinced me that such a drastic increase is necessary,” Causey said. “My goal is to find a rate that will make financial sense for our residents and keep our insurance companies healthy enough to pay claims.”

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. in the Second Floor Hearing Room in the Albemarle Building, 325 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh.

The hearing will be held unless the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the N.C. Rate Bureau are able to negotiate a settlement before that date. State law gives the Insurance Commissioner 45 days to issue an order once the hearing concludes. Once the order is issued, the NCRB has the right to appeal the decision before the North Carolina Court of Appeals. A Court of Appeals order could then be appealed to the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The NCRB and DOI can negotiate a settlement at any time during litigation.