Commissioner warns of dangers frying Thanksgiving turkey

RALEIGH – North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, warns against the dangers associated with frying turkeys this holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is one of the best meals of the year, but the dangers of turkey frying can put you and your family at risk,” Causey said. “Oil-frying fires can happen quickly, and they are hard to extinguish.”

Unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of home fires and injuries in the United States.

Turkey fryer fires cause an average of five deaths, 60 injuries and more than $15 million in property damage each year.

Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for fires caused by cooking, with approximately 2,000 home fires occurring on this day.

Turkey frying has become extremely popular during the holiday season. Outdoor, gas-fueled turkey fryers are discouraged unless used by a properly trained professional. A better alternative is to use newer turkey fryers, which are powered by TRU-Infrared technology, and require no oil.

The Office of State Fire Marshal offered the following information to help residents have a safe Thanksgiving holiday: