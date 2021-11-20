Commissioners approve grant match for company expansion

The commissioners have denied both requests.

That’s something that Caroline Avery reminded them of when she spoke to them again Tuesday.

“You said no to moving the monument,” Avery said. “So we asked you to name an advisory board of diverse opinions to discuss the Confederate monument, the monument and the importance of providing safe places for us to have honest dialogue. Again, you said no to naming that advisory board.”

She went on to say that people were perplexed that the commissioners wouldn’t create an advisory board to discuss the monument but did name an advisory board to look into the well-being of animals.

“But you will not name an advisory board to look into something that is deeply hurtful to many of your neighbors here,” Avery said.

She again asked the commissioners to create an advisory board.

Susan Butterworth also spoke to commissioners about the statue, thanking them for not taking it down.