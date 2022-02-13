Commissioners look at facility needs during retreat

“We need to have space that we can observe a parent’s ability to parent safely and for the room where the kids are safe just in terms of the space and we don’t have those things,” Fisher-Wellman said. “I think we make do, we use what we have, I think. I mean, that’s just one example of space that we just don’t have.”

Mulwee asked Fisher-Wellman whether his employees feel safe in the building. He told Mulwee he would say no. Social services has 188 staff members, he said.

“Again, we’re dealing with people in the worst times of their life,” Fisher-Wellman said. “You’re kind of always at risk of someone coming in who’s not happy or, all sorts of things can go wrong.”

In addition, there wasn’t a bathroom on the lower floor until a year ago when general services took care of that problem, Fisher-Wellman said.

Scalise made the point that his department, which employs around 50 people, doesn’t need as much office space as social services but it does need specialized clinical space, which can be expensive.