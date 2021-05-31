Commissioners put finishing touches on 2021-22 budget

The Burke County Board of Commissioners wrapped up its discussions of the proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget Thursday and cancelled its last scheduled budget workshop.

The board is expected to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. on June 15. A new budget has to be adopted before July 1, which starts the new fiscal year.

The proposed budget is $116,202,125 and it keeps the property tax rate at 69.5 cents per $100 of property value.

As part of the board’s final workshop, several departments asked for reconsideration of their proposed budgeted items.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant had a list of items he wanted commissioners to reconsider for his office and the jail. The proposed budget cuts $730,000 from the sheriff’s office budget, which was mainly due to a one-time new software purchase included in the current budget, according to information from the county.

The sheriff’s department budget is recommended at $8,048,835, which includes VIPER radio replacements and eight patrol car replacements.