Commissioners put finishing touches on 2021-22 budget

The Burke County Board of Commissioners wrapped up its discussions of the proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget Thursday and cancelled its last scheduled budget workshop.
The board is expected to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. on June 15. A new budget has to be adopted before July 1, which starts the new fiscal year.
The proposed budget is $116,202,125 and it keeps the property tax rate at 69.5 cents per $100 of property value.
As part of the board’s final workshop, several departments asked for reconsideration of their proposed budgeted items.
Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant had a list of items he wanted commissioners to reconsider for his office and the jail. The proposed budget cuts $730,000 from the sheriff’s office budget, which was mainly due to a one-time new software purchase included in the current budget, according to information from the county.
The sheriff’s department budget is recommended at $8,048,835, which includes VIPER radio replacements and eight patrol car replacements.
Some of the items he requested the board reconsider included a legal services contract ($25,000), ballistic protection for K-9 deputies ($4,500), 224 TASER cartridges ($6,075), swimmer vests for SWAT members ($3,110), four replacement heavy entries vests for SWAT members ($14,000), bulletproof vest replacements and for new hires ($13,500), five patrol rifles and five shotguns ($5,385), new TASERs that would also provide body cameras ($1,018,395) and a equipment trailer ($6,200).
Commissioners agreed to give him another $8,000 to add to the already recommended $50,000 for program supplies that includes the TASER cartridges, ballistic equipment for K-9 deputies, swimmer vests, heavy entries vests and bulletproof vests. Whisenant said the $8,000 will be sufficient for program supplies.
Whisenant also requested funding for the jail including more for utilities, communications, staff travel, program supplies equipment and full-time salaries. Commissioners agreed to fund an APX 8000 radio for the jail.
The full-time salaries shortfall was for a sworn jail lieutenant position for a training coordinator.
Commissioners approved the position earlier this year in the current budget to be paid for with lapsed salaries. Lt. Steve Massey, who was previously over animal control and the animal shelter, has been working in the lieutenant position since February.
Commissioners didn’t indicate to county staff that the position should be funded.
General Services Director Mark Delehant asked the board to reconsider including a requested off-road dump truck. He said the Bell B30E Articulated Dump Truck holds more and it’s faster.
He said the current piece of equipment his department is using to move dirt is not an off-road vehicle and only holds 8 tons. He said the proposed dump truck is off-road and will hold 30 tons at a time.
Delehant said the trade-in for the current piece of equipment is $60,000.
Margaret Pierce, finance director for the county, told the board there are specific requirements for trade-ins so they would have to budget the full amount, which is $366,093. She said she would recommend taking the money from the county fund balance (savings) rather than making payments.
The three commissioners who were at the meeting, Chairman Jeff Brittain, Johnnie Carswell and Wayne Abele, agreed the item should be included in the final version of the budget.
The recommended budget did not give anything to the Valdese Economic Development Investment Corporation. Commissioners appeared to agree to put the funding to the corporation back into the proposed budget.