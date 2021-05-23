Commissioners shoot down portion of animal ordinance

With sections of the county animal ordinance up for a vote Tuesday, county commissioners ended up putting the Animal Advisory Board back to work after some dog breeders expressed their dissatisfaction with the proposals.
And the Confederate Soldier statue in downtown Morganton brought out more people asking commissioners to move it from the old Courthouse Square.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners approved the sections of the county’s animal ordinance that addresses chaining/tethering, reclaiming an unaltered pet and civil penalties. But commissioners didn’t take any action on the section that addresses breeding and transfer of ownership.
The chaining/tethering portion of the ordinance says a puppy 4 months old or younger and an unaltered female without supervision can’t be tethered. It also addresses the minimum length and maximum weight of tether, as well as the proper equipment for tethering. In addition, the section says the dog must have access to food, water and shade.
The section also says a dog can’t be tethered for longer than 14 consecutive hours within a 24-hour period. The dog has to be released from the restraint to engage in supervised exercise and socialization and then can be tethered again, according to advisory board officials.
Both animal advocates and breeders spoke to commissioners during the public hearing. The animal advocates encouraged the board to approve the three sections, while the breeders called the measures “government over-reach,” with several mentioning that Burke County is a “conservative” county. The breeders also said they have no representation on the animal advisory board.
Commissioner Vice-Chairman Scott Mulwee called the ordinance a living document, saying it can be tweaked even if something has been approved.
Chairman Jeff Brittain suggested adding a breeder to the advisory board, which could be done at a later meeting.
Brittain said the advisory board will continue to work on the sections that address breeding and reclaiming an unaltered animal.
This isn’t the first time commissioners have sent the advisory board back to the drawing board after an outcry from some members of the public.
In August, commissioners told the advisory board to work on the sections after some, including breeders, spoke against the ordinance. At the August meeting, Burke County commissioners approved portions of an updated animal ordinance.
Also on Tuesday, several residents spoke to commissioners about the Confederate Soldier statue in downtown Morganton, with three asking that it be moved and two who asked them not to remove it.
Barbara Norvell told commissioners the statue should be moved to a place a honor and the public square (old Courthouse Square) should be a place that doesn’t exclude anyone.
S.R. Evans told commissioners he is a Republican, hunter, doctor and student of history who took classes in college on the Civil War. He asked commissioners to move the statue to another location, saying it’s a powder keg that could explode at any moment.
“I think it's a safety issue,” Evans said. “And I'm worried that someone is likely to get hurt.”
Carla Kincaid told commissioners about the racism she and some in her family have faced and the embarrassment she felt when the Confederate flags that flank each end of Burke County made national news.
She told the board the flags, as well as the Confederate statue represents the county commissioners.
A couple also spoke, separately, during public comments, each making their cases for not removing the statue.
The husband told commissioners he was a teacher for more than 30 years and while he doesn’t agree with the Civil War, he doesn’t believe they should get rid of reminders of the country’s past. He asked that commissioners not remove the statue.
His wife said people make mistakes but the people who fought in the Civil War did so because it was a cause they believed in. She said it would be wrong to obliterate the remembrance of them that is the statue.
The board also held a public hearing and approved exceptions to the requirements/thresholds for the Development Incentive Grant agreement for Alpine Mills LLC. The board also approved taking $14,410 from the county fund balance for the grant payment to Alpine Mills.
After the meeting, commissioners went into closed session after the meeting and when they came back into open session, the board approved authorizing the Board of Health to offer a salary up to 10% above the midpoint of Pay Grade 37 for a health director candidate. Current Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year.