Commissioners shoot down portion of animal ordinance

“I think it's a safety issue,” Evans said. “And I'm worried that someone is likely to get hurt.”

Carla Kincaid told commissioners about the racism she and some in her family have faced and the embarrassment she felt when the Confederate flags that flank each end of Burke County made national news.

She told the board the flags, as well as the Confederate statue represents the county commissioners.

A couple also spoke, separately, during public comments, each making their cases for not removing the statue.

The husband told commissioners he was a teacher for more than 30 years and while he doesn’t agree with the Civil War, he doesn’t believe they should get rid of reminders of the country’s past. He asked that commissioners not remove the statue.

His wife said people make mistakes but the people who fought in the Civil War did so because it was a cause they believed in. She said it would be wrong to obliterate the remembrance of them that is the statue.

The board also held a public hearing and approved exceptions to the requirements/thresholds for the Development Incentive Grant agreement for Alpine Mills LLC. The board also approved taking $14,410 from the county fund balance for the grant payment to Alpine Mills.

After the meeting, commissioners went into closed session after the meeting and when they came back into open session, the board approved authorizing the Board of Health to offer a salary up to 10% above the midpoint of Pay Grade 37 for a health director candidate. Current Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year.