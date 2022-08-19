Commissioners start search for new county manager

The search for a new county manager started Tuesday night after Burke County commissioners approved asking for help from the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.

After coming out of closed session Tuesday night, the Burke County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to use the association for the search. Current Burke County Manager Bryan Steen will retire in December.

The county is a member of the association so it won’t charge Burke for the help with the search, said Neil Emory, outreach associate for NCACC.

Emory said a timeline for the search for a new county manager will be developed after consultation with the board of commissioners.

“It is our understanding that the tentative goal would be to have a new manager in place by the conclusion of 2022,” Emory told The News Herald.

Burke County Commissioner Chairman Scott Mulwee said the end of the year is the goal for having a new manager in place, but if it takes a little longer to identify the right candidate, the county has more than capable deputy county managers in place.

Mulwee said NCACC will be sending some information to commissioners about the process and asking questions about what the board wants in a county manager. He said the association will help the commissioners navigate the process.

He said NCACC will customize the process according to what type of candidate the board is looking for in a candidate.

Also during the meeting, the board heard about the plan for UNC Health Blue Ridge to become a level III trauma center.

UNC Health Blue Ridge President and CEO Kathy Bailey told commissioners said as part of its specialties, it is in process of applying to become a trauma hospital that will allow them to serve trauma patients in the area. She said Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte is a level I trauma center, Mission Hospital in Asheville is a level II trauma center and Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby is a level III trauma center.

Bailey explained that a level III trauma center is required to have a trauma surgeon and other specialties but is not required to offer neurosurgery or cardiovascular surgery.

The new construction of a patient tower at its Morganton hospital will include a helipad on the roof, Bailey said, and the health care system is in the process of recruiting trauma surgeons. Becoming a trauma center also will allow the health care system to expand graduate medical education, with an affiliation Campbell University School of Medicine so it can have medical students again.

Currently, the health care system has 36 residents and fellows training at its two hospitals. She said it’s an opportunity for the system to grow its own providers and it currently has about a 20% retention rate of residents who have been through its programs.

Bailey went on to tell the board about its new construction cancer center project at its Valdese campus and its construction project at its Morganton campus.

In other business, commissioners:

Heard a presentation about Western Piedmont Council of Government launching the NC Foothills Experience website and mobile app. The website can be found at https://bit.ly/3QUkBDL.

Recognized of Burke County EMS for receiving the American Heart Association Mission Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award.

Approved amending the janitorial contract with Patton Cleaning Co., to clean the offices and restrooms at Animal Services twice a week for $560 a month.

Approved a request from the health department for out of state travel to Puerto Rico for the public health nurse for a conference in October, and for $2,850 for the health director to attend a conference in Boston, Massachusetts, in November.