Commissioners to decide on putting hold on short-term rentals

Burke County commissioners are expected to decide next week on a six-month moratorium for short-term rentals.

The county’s community development department is proposing an ordinance that would establish the moratorium on short-term rentals due to a North Carolina Court of Appeals decision on a case, Schroeder V. City of Wilmington, according to information from the county. The city of Wilmington was sued for provisions of their ordinance by the Schroeder family, who wanted to rent their property as a short-term rental but faced restrictions from the city’s ordinance, the county says.

Short-term rentals using services such as Airbnb and Vrbo have become popular alternatives to hotels for vacationers and other travelers.

The department is asking for 180 days (six months) to study the Wilmington case, according to the county.

Burke County adopted a zoning ordinance on short-term rentals on June 15, 2021. It divided the short-term rentals into owner-occupied short-term rentals and dedicated short-term rentals, meaning the property was used for that specific purpose. Short-term rentals at Lake James, Lake Rhodhiss and along the Catawba River were required to obtain a special use permit, according to the county ordinance.

The moratorium would put a halt on processing of any applications or any approvals required by the Burke County Zoning Ordinance regarding short-term rental, according to the county.

The county community development department says it wants time to make sure the current ordinance complies with the outcome of the court case.

It says the county’s current standards that it may study in the ordinance are the:

Revocation of permits after being issued

Inspection of units specifically for the purpose of short-term rental use

Specific standards for the use

Review and approval process

The moratorium doesn’t apply to municipalities in Burke County, according to the county.

The county community development department receives applications every month from people wanting to have a property as a short-term rental, according to information from Burke County.

The draft ordinance for the moratorium says commissioners need “additional time to study the potential impact of short-term rental activities on Burke County's infrastructure and health and safety of the residents of Burke County.”

It says the board seeks to balance property owners’ rights and impacts on the character of the neighborhoods of Burke County, as well as understand the impact of short-term rentals on the local economy as it relates to tourism.

Adam Lovelady, associate professor of public law and government with the UNC School of Government, wrote about the N.C. Court of Appeals decision on the Wilmington case on Coates’ Canons blog. To read it, visit https://unc.live/3T8Rpdp.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the commissioners meeting room, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.