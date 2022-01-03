Committees offer opportunities to support underserved families

HICKORY - Do you have a New Year’s Resolution to make a difference in the community? Do you enjoy reading to children? Are you interested in mentoring or supporting families?
The Equity and Inclusion Task Force of the Hickory branch of the NAACP invites public participation in the work of its committees aimed at improving equity in education for underserved children and families.
In cooperation with the Catawba County Council on Adolescents, the Mentoring Committee is seeking mentors to work with students in Hickory Public Schools. Those interested in participating are invited to attend one of the three information sessions: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church at 52 16th Ave. in Hickory, and Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m. following the MLK celebration at the Ridgeview Branch Library at 706 First St. SW in Hickory.
If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer reader, the Tutoring Committee will host a free “Reading to Young Children” workshop for prospective volunteer readers from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 in Hickory. Volunteer readers provide kindergartners who have been identified as at-risk in this area with story time. The workshop will be conducted by Dr. Gail Summer, an expert in early childhood and early literacy and the KidsReady project coordinator for the Catawba County Partnership for Children. Workshop participants will learn how to put themselves back in the shoes of an emerging reader and create a reading experience that is educational and joyful for the child.
“The training session really opened my eyes to how a non-reader or early reader sees words on a page, and why it is so valuable to have an adult read to, and actively engage with, children in reading books,” said William Pleasant, who attended a previous volunteer reader training. “It was also interesting to learn more about different techniques that can help young children make the transition to being readers.”
Following the training, volunteers will be asked to indicate their school preference and to complete the online volunteer application for Hickory Public Schools. For more information on the Reading to Young Children workshop, visit http://tinyurl.com/hickorytutor.
The Family Support Committee focuses on learning for underserved families, specifically about the type of services they are interested in receiving to support them in parenting. In collaboration with the Catawba County Partnership for Children’s PEEPs group (Parents Empowering and Encouraging Parents), the committee will conduct interviews with parents of young children and will use the information gathered to plan future activities, such as parenting classes and support groups, increased access to early childhood services such as childcare and preschool, playgroups for children not enrolled in childcare, home visiting programs, and much more. Parents or other residents who have an interest in supporting underserved families are invited to join this committee.
The Early Childhood Education Committee is surveying parents to assess their experience and willingness to engage in pre-kindergarten education. This committee also provides STEM playdates to introduce children to science concepts and science-based activities, such as teaching children to code. Some of these activities will be provided at the Ridgeview Branch Library.
The mission of the Housing Committee is to increase access and equity through housing within our community. Methods for accomplishing the mission include an assessment of housing assets and needs through surveys, listening sessions and community forums. Plans for responding to the assessed needs include Housing Resource Fair, Homeowner Education Class and Housing Points of Entry sheets.
The committee quoted Sarah Mickelson of the National Low Income Housing Coalition to highlight the importance of affordable housing.
“There are broad, long-term effects to affordable housing,” Mickelson said. “People who are affordably housed earn more over their lifetime, they live longer (and) their children do better in school.”
In addition, the Economic Development Committee of the Hickory NAACP’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force is now accepting members. For information on these committees and how to get involved, visit https://hickorynaacp.org/task-forces or contact hickorynaacp@gmail.com.