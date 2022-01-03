Committees offer opportunities to support underserved families

HICKORY - Do you have a New Year’s Resolution to make a difference in the community? Do you enjoy reading to children? Are you interested in mentoring or supporting families?

The Equity and Inclusion Task Force of the Hickory branch of the NAACP invites public participation in the work of its committees aimed at improving equity in education for underserved children and families.

In cooperation with the Catawba County Council on Adolescents, the Mentoring Committee is seeking mentors to work with students in Hickory Public Schools. Those interested in participating are invited to attend one of the three information sessions: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church at 52 16th Ave. in Hickory, and Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m. following the MLK celebration at the Ridgeview Branch Library at 706 First St. SW in Hickory.