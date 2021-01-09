Common grackle photograph wins photo competition

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission revealed the winner of its 2020 “Wildlife in North Carolina” photo competition this week.

The winning image is a portrait shot of a common grackle, a blackbird native to North Carolina. The photograph, dramatically set against a black backdrop, was taken by Matt Cuda of Tobaccoville, a 48-year-old software developer who has been dabbling in amateur photography since 1995.

“I make enough money as a photographer to remain a solid software developer,” he said after learning of his win. “I was excited and humbled to realize that I was the winner in a magazine I read regularly.”

Birds are one of Cuda’s favorite subjects. He’s been snapping images of them since college on both film and digital cameras. He knew photographing the blackbird against a dark setting was a risk, but his skillful use of light captured the bird’s stunning features, highlighting its iridescent feathers and bright yellow eyes.

“We had a wonderful selection of photographs submitted to the competition this year,” said Marsha Tillett, art director of Wildlife in North Carolina magazine. “The image of this grackle is no exception. Capturing a photograph of an ordinary bird in such a striking way requires experience and skill.”