Communities come together to support residents in adult care homes

It’s the season of giving, and that’s just what some Burke County residents have done lately.
Community members from all walks of life – including fire departments, the clerk of court’s office and someone with a personal connection to one of the homes – this holiday season donated gifts to those living in adult care homes in the county.
Valdese Fire Department took up money to buy presents for residents of some of the homes, said Triple Community Fire Capt. James Deal, and a pool also was done at the clerk of court’s office, he said.
His department also collected gifts for residents of two local facilities, which is how The News Herald found out about the gift giving.
He said TCFD last year sponsored the children of someone who died on a call to which they responded, but this year they wanted to point their efforts toward adults in the community.
“They’re the ones that are often forgotten,” Deal said.
Those adults often don’t have much personal spending money.
“You would think they would want something that would be kind of flashy, but these folks, this one … asked for Coca-Cola,” Deal said. “This one … a simple pair of tennis shoes. Word search books.”
Their gift bags were rounded out with some toiletries, blankets, clothes, candy and other items they may need or want. The blankets came from the Vera Bradley outlet in Boone, which gave a hefty discount on them and donated bags for the gifts to go in.
“These people, they just steal your heart,” Deal said. “They’re good folks that need a little helping hand.”
It was a surprise for the residents of an adult care home on Brandon Road, said the home’s supervisor in charge, Dawn Caldwell. She’s worked in the home for about 10 years.
“It warms my heart because they don’t have family that come and visit and does things for them,” Caldwell said. “I try to do things for them all year long. Just seeing them happy and laughing, it just warms my heart.”
Across U.S. 70 and a little ways off Trinity Church Road, Brenda Gragg happened to be dropping off presents for residents of an adult care home there while TCFD members were there.
Her mother used to live in the home a few years ago, but she’s since moved to another facility. Still, Gragg stops by her mom’s former home when she gets a chance.
“The ladies, I miss them,” Gragg said. “It just makes me feel good. I’d rather give than receive. I don’t need anything.”
April Fleming, the supervisor in charge at the home off Trinity Church Road, said it was great to see Gragg again and to get to see the firefighters in a different capacity than normal medical calls at the home.
“That was a blessing,” Fleming said. “And everything that they’ve done for them, because we’ve got a couple that don’t really have family.”
