Communities come together to support residents in adult care homes

Their gift bags were rounded out with some toiletries, blankets, clothes, candy and other items they may need or want. The blankets came from the Vera Bradley outlet in Boone, which gave a hefty discount on them and donated bags for the gifts to go in.

“These people, they just steal your heart,” Deal said. “They’re good folks that need a little helping hand.”

It was a surprise for the residents of an adult care home on Brandon Road, said the home’s supervisor in charge, Dawn Caldwell. She’s worked in the home for about 10 years.

“It warms my heart because they don’t have family that come and visit and does things for them,” Caldwell said. “I try to do things for them all year long. Just seeing them happy and laughing, it just warms my heart.”

Across U.S. 70 and a little ways off Trinity Church Road, Brenda Gragg happened to be dropping off presents for residents of an adult care home there while TCFD members were there.

Her mother used to live in the home a few years ago, but she’s since moved to another facility. Still, Gragg stops by her mom’s former home when she gets a chance.