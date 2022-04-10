community based robotics team makes strong showing in state competition

A local community-based robotics team representing three counties recently participated in a robotics competition.

The first Robotics Competition team 6888, Foothills Robotics, traveled to UNC Pembroke on April 1 and 2 and exceeded all expectations by ranked sixth out of 29 teams. The team is composed of eighth- through 12th-grade students from Burke, Catawba and Caldwell counties.

“After the past two years not being able to compete, this is a big deal,” said Foothills Robotics coach Laura Manka. “We came as underdogs and after the last competition, they’re in the top 10. I’m really proud of these kids.”

In January, teams were given the parameters of how the robot needs to function to compete in the competitions. Since then, students have been building, coding and competing. After the team’s first two competitions, they ranked 26th out of 69 teams in the state. On April 8, the team traveled to Campbell University to compete at the NC State district competition.

The team is funded through sponsorships and donations. Foothills Robotics sponsors include: NASA, FIRST NC, town of Hildebran, Marie Hopper, South Caldwell High School, Argosy Foundation, Intuitive Foundation, Everette Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, Joe Pepoli, Justin Storer, Laura Manka, and Dean Sheridan. Donations were made by: Rural King, Lowe’s Hardware, and Myra’s. This community-based team welcomes sixth through12th graders who want to come and learn about robots, coding, building, business, fundraising, and most importantly, gracious professionalism.

Foothills Robotics strives in joining multiple talents to create a team of zealous convergent thinkers to enhance skills with hands-on training, community outreach and intense competitions.