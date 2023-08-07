Drexel community meet and greet planned

The Drexel High School Alumni Association, along with the Town of Drexel and the Burke County Public Library, will be sponsoring a community-wide Meet and Greet on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1-7 p.m. Anyone with a past or present Drexel connection is invited to this event at the Merlin Shull Gymnasium on the campus of the Hallyburton Academy in downtown Drexel. This is a free event with the purpose of bringing together people having that Drexel connections. A food truck will be available for those wanting to purchase food. The Mimosa Market will be selling its cold, non-alcoholic beverages. Bruce and Kathy Piercy will be leading some line dancing early in the afternoon. There will be tours of the old high school, a silent auction, and video interviews of several Drexel citizens. The Burke County Public Library will be showing a video slideshow of past and present Drexel. Everyone is invited! For more information, contact Dan Hoyle at 828-432-4405.

Groups offer addiction help

People struggling to cope with a loved one’s addiction to alcohol or drugs have a resource in the community. Al-Anon offers three family support groups in Morganton:

At 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Queen Street Clubhouse, 923 E. Union St.

At noon Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 100 Silver Creek Road

Meetings are held in-person and virtually. For information, call 828-448-2525 or 828-443-2174 and leave a message.

Grief Share series to return

Grief Share is returning to Bethlehem Baptist beginning Sunday, Aug. 6, through Oct. 29. A Grief Share support group is a safe, welcoming place where people understand the difficult emotions of grief. Through this 13-week group, you’ll discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s “normal” in grief. Since there are no neat, orderly stages of grief, you’ll learn helpful ways of coping with grief, in all its unpredictability — and gain solid support each step of the way. Cost is $15 for the workbook. If you have any questions regarding this outreach ministry, contact Leisa Bentley at 828-234-5822 or email leisabentley@charter.net. Please register online at www.griefshare.org/leaderzone/my/groups/166206.

Hatchery supported trout waters opened

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission opened approximately 1,000 miles of hatchery supported trout waters on April 1. The season will run through Feb. 29, 2024.

The commission has posted the full hatchery supported trout waters stocking schedule at ncwildlife.org so trout anglers can plan fishing trips in advance. The schedule is searchable by county and month and provides information on what days each body of water is being stocked.

Hatchery supported trout waters, marked by green-and-white signs, have been closed since Feb. 28 for stocking. Most trout are stocked April through June, with a few streams selectively stocked in July. Staff will stock nearly 964,000 trout — 96 % of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length.

Hatchery supported trout waters are open to public fishing; however, many of those miles are privately owned, so Commission officials urge anglers to respect the property on which they are fishing and remember that landowners can take away access if they feel their property is being misused.

Carolina Caring volunteers sought

Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to serve as members of the hospice team and offer support to patients and families.

Carolina Caring serves patients in a 12-county region, including Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. The need for volunteers extends across the region, and the opportunity offers residents an opportunity to help their neighbors.

The agency offers free training to volunteers on communicating effectively with patients and families about what hospice is and to clarify the role of its volunteers.

For information, call the Volunteer Services Department at 828-466-0466 or email volunteer@carolinacaring.org.’

Youth program seeks help

The Guardian ad Litem program in Burke County continually recruits volunteers for its program, which trains and supports people who advocate for abused and neglected children navigating the court system.

No educational credit or prior experience is required. Volunteers must fill out an application, be interviewed by Guardian ad Litem staffer and have a criminal background check completed. Volunteers receive 30 hours of training from the state through a nationally recognized training program, which includes training on testifying in court. Training is being conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After training, volunteers are appointed an officer of the court by a District Court judge and are assigned a child. They act as the child’s voice in court and independently investigate and ascertain the needs of each child, working with a program supervisor and attorney advocate.

The time commitment for being a Guardian ad Litem is around six to eight hours per month, so people can still work full time and volunteer with the program.

For information, call supervisors Amy Kincaid or Melinda Norman at 828-433-3310 or 828-433-3311 or visit volunteerforgal.org.

Head Start takes applications

The Enola Group Early Head Start has openings in its home visiting program.

The comprehensive program serves women who are pregnant and families with children from birth to age 3. Services are offered free to eligible families and include:

Quality early childhood education

Family support

Health, nutrition and prenatal support

In-home education

Parent-child playgroups

Community activities

Limited transportation assistance

Early childhood professionals partner with families to support child development through learning games and daily routines. The program also offers services in a classroom setting. The Enola Group serves children and families in Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties. For information or to enroll, call the Burke Early Head Start office at 828-475-0107.

— From staff reports