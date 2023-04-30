Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Friends of the Valdese Rec is sponsoring a special evening of “Sunday Music by the Lake” featuring the Shelby Rae Moore Band at Valdese Lakeside Park, 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive, Valdese, from 4-6 p.m. Bring chairs or a blanket and a picnic basket to settle in for an evening of fabulous entertainment and beautiful views. The event is free.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

American Legion meeting

American Legion Post 21 Morganton will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Timberwoods Family Restaurant, 1501 Bethel Road in Morganton. We are looking for new members as well as young men for the Sons of the American Legion. To be eligible for membership in the Sons of the American Legion, you must be a male descendant (son, grandson, stepson or adopted son) of a member of The American Legion; a veteran who died in service during World War I or since Dec. 7, 1941; or a veteran who died after their honorable discharge from such service.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

The Burke County NAACP will meet at the Mountain View Recreation Center, 645 1st St., Morganton, at 6:30 p.m. All members are invited to attend, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

The Burke County Republican Party will meet at Granny's Country Kitchen, 3448 Miller Bridge Road, Connelly Springs. The Dutch treat dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers are to be announced. Fellow republicans and conservatives are invited to attend.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

The ladies of Morganton First Baptist Church will hold their 12th annual Ladies’ Clothing Sale for U.S. Missions on May 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted on May 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The ladies of Morganton First Baptist Church will hold their 12th annual Ladies’ Clothing Sale for U.S. Missions from 8 a.m. to noon. All items will be half price. Donations will be accepted on May 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Yard sale

Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Mary Lou at 443-5569 to rent a table for $10 or space for $5. A full breakfast will be available at $10 a plate.

Hamburger, hot dog and bake sale

Nebo First Baptist Church, at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Harmony Grove Road, Nebo, is hosting a hamburger, hot dog and bake sale starting at 11 a.m. The sale is dine in or take out, and funds raised will go toward medical expenses.

MONDAY, MAY 15

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Sons of the American Revolution meeting

The Col. Alexander Erwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., Morganton. William Caldwell will present a program titled "Rogues, Banditti & Crackers: 'The Southern Backcountry by the time of the American Revolution.'" The chapter also will recognize its youth middle school brochure and elementary school poster contest winners. The meeting is open to the public, but those who wish to attend must RSVP by contacting Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com. Dinner is $13 per person.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Wilson Creek Cleanup

The Wilson Creek Faithful will be organizing a cleanup on Wilson Creek on Saturday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Trash bags and beverages will be provided. For more information, call David Benner at 828-433-7932 or Leonard Baker at 252-289-0211.

MONDAY, MAY 22

Business marketing class

The Morganton Downtown Development Association, in collaboration with the Small Business Center at Western Piedmont Community College, will offer a business marketing training session on “Finding Your Customers and Creating a Marketing Plan” from 4-6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House at 120 N. King St. in Morganton. A second session will take place from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Community House called “Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses.” The sessions are free to attend, but those interested must register in advance. To register for the first session, visit https://bit.ly/3ZTIPml. To register for the second session, visit https://bit.ly/3Fw3Hbb.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.