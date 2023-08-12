Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

SUNDAY

School supply collection

Retired Burke County Schools personnel will hold a drive-thru school supply collection for beginning teachers from 1-3 p.m. in the east parking lot of Morganton First Baptist Church. They are asking for help supporting new professionals as they begin their careers teaching children. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

94th Bush Family Reunion

The descendants of John and Mary Rippetoe Bush will convene at 1 p.m. in Cajah’s Mountain for the 94th Bush Family Reunion, which will begin with a potluck lunch at the Orchard Drive site known locally as the Old Bush School House. John Bush is identified as the first of the Caldwell County Bush Clan. Born in Bute (now Warren) County, John lived in Orange and Anson counties before settling in a section of Burke County, which later became Caldwell County in 1880. There he married Mary Rippetoe in 1801. The Rippetoe family moved from Virginia to Burke County after the birth of daughter Mary in 1779. John’s occupation in the 1840 Census was listed as farmer. He and Mary had 11 children. The Bush Family invites any relative, no matter how close or distant, to join them. More information is available by contacting bobbywbush@charter.net.

Church homecoming

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2396 Enola Road, Morganton, will host its 101st Homecoming at 10 a.m. Evangelist Jaime Torres will be the speaker with special music led by choir director Johnny Hicks. Former pastor Rev. Larry Cline will be the guest soloist. The homecoming meal will be in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

MONDAY

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

Senior appreciation day

The East Burke Senior Center, 101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran, will host a senior appreciation celebration from 5-8 p.m. The event, which is free for all ages, will feature live music from the Gotcha Groove band, an ice cream and dessert bar, vendors with resources for seniors and adults with disabilities, raffles, games and more. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the fun. Call 828-764-9300 for more information.

TUESDAY

Meeting

The Friendly Tuesday Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Burke Senior Center, 501 N. Green St., Morganton. The meeting will be a potluck meal.

Meeting

The Morganton Coin Club will meet from 7-9 p.m. at the Collett Street Recreation Center, 300 Collett St., Morganton. Each meeting begins with an educational program followed by a raffle of Silver Eagle(s). Members submit coins and currency to be auctioned at the meeting. Bring your favorite coins to sell and discuss with fellow collectors. Free refreshments are provided. Call Kyle Whisnant at 828-244-6453 with any questions.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

Meeting

The NC Pre-K Committee of Burke County Smart Start will meet at 8:30 a.m. in person at the Partnership office, 304 W. Union St., Morganton. NC Pre-K meetings are open to the public and are held in handicapped accessible facilities. COVID, flu and other health restrictions will be observed for in-person attendance. For anyone with a hearing impairment who may require the assistance of an interpreter or have other special needs, call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or use the NC Relay System at 1-800-735-8262.

Sons of the American Revolution special meeting

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invites the community to attend a special meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House in which it will recognize the many people, businesses and organizations who helped with the installation of “The Crossing” memorial stone on the Morganton greenway. The stone recognizes the efforts of local patriot militia members in helping to win the American Revolution. The meeting will include a dinner that is $13 per person. Those who would like to attend must RSVP by contacting Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Back-to-school fun day

The Lake James Community Center will sponsor a back-to-school fun day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a variety of games, food and fun before school returns. The center is one mile from the Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old MAD Paperback Exchange, 126 W. Union St., Morganton. Customers will be able to fill a bag with books for $5. Purchases must be made with cash or check only. Book genres will include romance, westerns, young adult, children, science fiction, mystery and thrillers.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Book Sale

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old MAD Paperback Exchange, 126 W. Union St., Morganton. Customers will be able to fill a bag with books for $5. Purchases must be made with cash or check only. Book genres will include romance, westerns, young adult, children, science fiction, mystery and thrillers.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

Blood drive

North Morganton United Methodist Church, 990 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross from 1-6 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.redcross.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

AARP meeting

Chapter 3262 of the AARP will host two guest speakers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety at its meeting. MDPS Sgt. Eric Connor and Officer Michael Cristobal from the department’s community services division will speak at the meeting. It will be held in the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center with refreshments provided at 9:30 a.m. before the program begins at 10 a.m. New members are welcome to attend. Annual dues are $5.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Cherokee with a bus leaving Exit 100 in Morganton at 8 a.m. The trip will cost $22 per person and money is due by Sept. 1. For more information, call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Business showcase

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host a business showcase at CoMMA, 401 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 3-7 p.m. Check www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Revolutionary War monument dedication

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold a dedication ceremony for “The Crossing” memorial stone at 2 p.m. on the Morganton greenway near the site of the former Judge’s Riverside BBQ restaurant. The stone is placed near the spot where local patriot militia crossed the Catawba River on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain, which is believed to have turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in America’s favor. The ceremony is open to the community. For more information, contact Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Top Golf

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a trip to Top Golf in Charlotte, with bus pickup locations set for Granite Falls and Hickory. The cost is $30 each and money is due by Oct. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Pigeon Forge for the Country Tonite Christmas Show, a trip to Applewood Farmhouse and shopping. A bus will pick people up at the Walmart in Granite Falls and the Big Lots in Hickory. The cost for this trip is $149 per person and money is due by Oct. 15. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, APRIL 22, THROUGH SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Cruise

Unifour Christian Ministries will be embarking on a cruise to Grand Turk and Dominican Republic. Members of the public are invited to join. A down payment of $75 is required to reserve your spot and the remaining balance must be paid by Jan. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.