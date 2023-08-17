Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY Meeting The NC Pre-K Committee of Burke County Smart Start will meet at 8:30 a.m. in person at the Partnership office, 304 W. Union St., Morganton. NC Pre-K meetings are open to the public and are held in handicapped accessible facilities. COVID, flu and other health restrictions will be observed for in-person attendance. For anyone with a hearing impairment who may require the assistance of an interpreter or have other special needs, call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or use the NC Relay System at 1-800-735-8262.

Sons of the American Revolution special meeting

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invites the community to attend a special meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House in which it will recognize the many people, businesses and organizations who helped with the installation of “The Crossing” memorial stone on the Morganton greenway. The stone recognizes the efforts of local patriot militia members in helping to win the American Revolution. The meeting will include a dinner that is $13 per person. Those who would like to attend must RSVP by contacting Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com.

SATURDAY

Back-to-school fun day

The Lake James Community Center will sponsor a back-to-school fun day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a variety of games, food and fun before school returns. The center is one mile from the Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old MAD Paperback Exchange, 126 W. Union St., Morganton. Customers will be able to fill a bag with books for $5. Purchases must be made with cash or check only. Book genres will include romance, westerns, young adult, children, science fiction, mystery and thrillers.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26 Book Sale

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

Blood drive

North Morganton United Methodist Church, 990 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross from 1-6 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.redcross.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

AARP meeting

Chapter 3262 of the AARP will host two guest speakers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety at its meeting. MDPS Sgt. Eric Connor and Officer Michael Cristobal from the department’s community services division will speak at the meeting. It will be held in the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center with refreshments provided at 9:30 a.m. before the program begins at 10 a.m. New members are welcome to attend. Annual dues are $5.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Cherokee with a bus leaving Exit 100 in Morganton at 8 a.m. The trip will cost $22 per person and money is due by Sept. 1. For more information, call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Business showcase

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host a business showcase at CoMMA, 401 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 3-7 p.m. Check www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Revolutionary War monument dedication

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold a dedication ceremony for “The Crossing” memorial stone at 2 p.m. on the Morganton greenway near the site of the former Judge’s Riverside BBQ restaurant. The stone is placed near the spot where local patriot militia crossed the Catawba River on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain, which is believed to have turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in America’s favor. The ceremony is open to the community. For more information, contact Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Top Golf

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a trip to Top Golf in Charlotte, with bus pickup locations set for Granite Falls and Hickory. The cost is $30 each and money is due by Oct. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Pigeon Forge for the Country Tonite Christmas Show, a trip to Applewood Farmhouse and shopping. A bus will pick people up at the Walmart in Granite Falls and the Big Lots in Hickory. The cost for this trip is $149 per person and money is due by Oct. 15. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, APRIL 22— SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Cruise

Unifour Christian Ministries will be embarking on a cruise to Grand Turk and Dominican Republic. Members of the public are invited to join. A down payment of $75 is required to reserve your spot and the remaining balance must be paid by Jan. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.