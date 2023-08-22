Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

SATURDAY

Book Sale

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old MAD Paperback Exchange, 126 W. Union St., Morganton. Customers will be able to fill a bag with books for $5. Purchases must be made with cash or check only. Book genres will include romance, westerns, young adult, children, science fiction, mystery and thrillers.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Revolutionary War-ear demonstrations

The Historic Burke Foundation invites the public to a free, family-oriented event at the Captain Charles McDowell House, 119 St. Mary’s Church Road, Morganton on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1-5 p.m. There will be tours of the 1812 house, oldest known brick structure in Burke County, and stories about the people who called it home. Alan Darveaux will play colonial music on a hammered dulcimer. Revolutionary War reenactor Al Ernest will demonstrate campfire cooking as done by the Overmountain Men in 1780; he will cook fish on a plank, rabbit, venison, bear, and ashcake and offer samples. Luci Ernest will provide instruction in flint and steel fire making as done in colonial Burke County. Call Historic Burke Foundation at 828-437-4104 if you have questions.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

Blood drive

North Morganton United Methodist Church, 990 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross from 1-6 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.redcross.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

AARP meeting

Chapter 3262 of the AARP will host two guest speakers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety at its meeting. MDPS Sgt. Eric Connor and Officer Michael Cristobal from the department’s community services division will speak at the meeting. It will be held in the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center with refreshments provided at 9:30 a.m. before the program begins at 10 a.m. New members are welcome to attend. Annual dues are $5.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Cherokee with a bus leaving Exit 100 in Morganton at 8 a.m. The trip will cost $22 per person and money is due by Sept. 1. For more information, call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Business showcase

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host a business showcase at CoMMA, 401 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 3-7 p.m. Check www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Revolutionary War monument dedication

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold a dedication ceremony for “The Crossing” memorial stone at 2 p.m. on the Morganton greenway near the site of the former Judge’s Riverside BBQ restaurant. The stone is placed near the spot where local patriot militia crossed the Catawba River on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain, which is believed to have turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in America’s favor. The ceremony is open to the community. For more information, contact Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Top Golf

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a trip to Top Golf in Charlotte, with bus pickup locations set for Granite Falls and Hickory. The cost is $30 each and money is due by Oct. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Pigeon Forge for the Country Tonite Christmas Show, a trip to Applewood Farmhouse and shopping. A bus will pick people up at the Walmart in Granite Falls and the Big Lots in Hickory. The cost for this trip is $149 per person and money is due by Oct. 15. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, APRIL 22 — SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Cruise

Unifour Christian Ministries will be embarking on a cruise to Grand Turk and Dominican Republic. Members of the public are invited to join. A down payment of $75 is required to reserve your spot and the remaining balance must be paid by Jan. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.