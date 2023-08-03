Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

NAACP meeting

The Burke County NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Recreation Center, 645 1st St., Morganton. All members are invited to attend the meeting. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed where indicated.

SATURDAY

Fish fry

Shiloh AME Church’s Relay for Life Team will host a fish fry at the Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fry includes a fish sandwich with a drink and dessert. The team also will accept orders for Relay for Life luminaries.

Fish fry

The Glen Alpine Women’s Club will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. at 123 WS Butler St., Glen Alpine. Plates will be $10 and will include two pieces of fish, beans, bread, slaw, drink and dessert. Plates will be sold until they sell out.

McDowell House demonstrations

The Historic Burke Foundation will hold demonstrations at the Capt. Charles McDowell Jr. House, 119 St. Mary’s Church Road, Morganton, from 1-5 p.m. Tours and stories of the house, built in 1812, and those who called it home will be available. Come learn some colonial crafts and games and learn to churn butter. The event is free and all ages welcome. For more information, call Historic Burke Foundation, 828-437-4104 or email historicburke@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

Family reunion

The Triplett family will hold their 54th annual family reunion at 1:30 p.m. at the Ferguson Community Center, 2660 N.C. 268. All descendants of Jesse and Delia Triplett are welcome, including relatives of George, Ert, Ozro, Vertie and Harley Triplett, Mollie Poarch, Mildred Brown, Betty Jones and Sally Robert. All Walsh, Dula, McNeil, Ferguson, Poarch and other families related to the Tripletts are invited to bring a covered dish and enjoy the fun and fellowship. Call or text Constance T. Willis at 828-446-0443 for more information.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Call Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Business for breakfast

Business 4 Breakfast will host “3 Critical Elements of Leading at Home and Work” from 7:30-9 a.m. in the downstairs conference room at First Citizens Bank, 217 N. Sterling St., Morganton. Visit www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

Workshop

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care & Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has partnered with the East Burke Senior Center, 101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran, to host an advance care planning workshop at 2 p.m. The workshop is free and will go over living wills, healthcare power of attorney and benefits. Call 828-397-3397 to register or for more information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Asheville to visit the farmer’s market, Hamrick’s, thrift stores and outlets. The public is invited to join. The bus will be leaving from the area of Exit 100 off Interstate 40 at 8:30 a.m. The trip will cost $22 per person, and money is due by Aug. 6. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

School supply collection

Retired Burke County Schools personnel will hold a drive-thru school supply collection for beginning teachers from 1-3 p.m. in the east parking lot of Morganton First Baptist Church. They are asking for help supporting new professionals as they begin their careers teaching children. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

Senior appreciation day

The East Burke Senior Center, 101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran, will host a senior appreciation celebration from 5-8 p.m. The event, which is free for all ages, will feature live music from the Gotcha Groove band, an ice cream and dessert bar, vendors with resources for seniors and adults with disabilities, raffles, games and more. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the fun. Call 828-764-9300 for more information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

Meeting

The Friendly Tuesday Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Burke Senior Center, 501 N. Green St., Morganton. The meeting will be a potluck meal.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

Meeting

The NC Pre-K Committee of Burke County Smart Start will meet at 8:30 a.m. in person at the Partnership office, 304 W. Union St., Morganton. NC Pre-K meetings are open to the public and are held in handicapped accessible facilities. COVID, flu and other health restrictions will be observed for in-person attendance. For anyone with a hearing impairment who may require the assistance of an interpreter or have other special needs, call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or use the NC Relay System at 1-800-735-8262.

Sons of the American Revolution special meeting

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invites the community to attend a special meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House in which it will recognize the many people, businesses and organizations who helped with the installation of “The Crossing” memorial stone on the Morganton greenway. The stone recognizes the efforts of local patriot militia members in helping to win the American Revolution. The meeting will include a dinner that is $13 per person. Those who would like to attend must RSVP by contacting Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Back-to-school fun day

The Lake James Community Center will sponsor a back-to-school fun day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a variety of games, food and fun before school returns. The center is one mile from the Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Cherokee with a bus leaving Exit 100 in Morganton at 8 a.m. The trip will cost $22 per person and money is due by Sept. 1. For more information, call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Business showcase

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host a business showcase at CoMMA, 401 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 3-7 p.m. Check www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Revolutionary War monument dedication

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold a dedication ceremony for “The Crossing” memorial stone at 2 p.m. on the Morganton greenway near the site of the former Judge’s Riverside BBQ restaurant. The stone is placed near the spot where local patriot militia crossed the Catawba River on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain, which is believed to have turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in America’s favor. The ceremony is open to the community. For more information, contact Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Top Golf

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a trip to Top Golf in Charlotte, with bus pickup locations set for Granite Falls and Hickory. The cost is $30 each and money is due by Oct. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Pigeon Forge for the Country Tonite Christmas Show, a trip to Applewood Farmhouse and shopping. A bus will pick people up at the Walmart in Granite Falls and the Big Lots in Hickory. The cost for this trip is $149 per person and money is due by Oct. 15. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, APRIL 22, THROUGH SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Cruise

Unifour Christian Ministries will be embarking on a cruise to Grand Turk and Dominican Republic. Members of the public are invited to join. A down payment of $75 is required to reserve your spot and the remaining balance must be paid by Jan. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.