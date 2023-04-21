Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

Family movie night

The Burke County United Way will host a free family movie night at 7:45 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse in downtown Morganton. The featured movie will be Disney’s “Encanto,” a 2021 PG animated musical comedy and fantasy that centers around a multigenerational family in the mountains of Colombia who have magical gifts. The movie, which runs for an hour and 42 minutes, features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Captions will be displayed during the film. Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to make themselves comfortable during the movie. Food options will be available for purchase, including the Soul Food Island food truck, which will offer kid-friendly food options. No pets or alcoholic drinks will be permitted on the premises during the event. Public restrooms are available below/behind the stage area. A 50/50 raffle will be held during the screening to raise funds for BCUW’s Youth Success Programs.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Spaghetti supper

The Chesterfield Ruritan Club is having a Spaghetti Supper from 4-7 p.m. with spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Proceeds will help pay for community needs. Cost will be $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger and no charge for children 4 and younger. Take-out orders will be available. Chesterfield Ruritan Club is at 2126 Pax Hill Road across from Chesterfield School.

Revolutionary War patriot grave marking ceremony

The Colonel Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host a grave marking ceremony at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton for three Revolutionary War patriots buried in the cemetery at the church: Pvt. William Walton Sr., John Duckworth and Capt. William Wilson. The chapter is co-sponsoring the event with the John Sevier SAR chapter of Chattanooga, Tennessee and the Catawba Valley SAR chapter of Hickory. The SAR chapters will place three granite stones in the ground listing each patriot’s name, birth and death dates, with the SAR minuteman on them. Other local partners attending will include the Quaker Meadows chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Historic Burke Foundation. The event is open to the community.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library organization will hold its spring library book sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton, followed by a $7 bag sale that will take place from 1-2 p.m. The sale will feature thousands of used books. Admission is free. Cash or checks only will be accepted. The sale will be offered to Friends members only from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. Those interested may join the Friends at the door. Individual memberships are $10, and family memberships are $15.

Pop-Up Shop

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Spring Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot at 110 E. Meeting St. in Morganton. For more information, visit burkecountychamber.org or the “Burke County Chamber of Commerce” Facebook page.

Yard sale

The Draughn High School Band will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the student parking lot at the school at 709 Lovelady Road NE in Valdese. The band will rent tables at the sale for people who would like to sell their own items for $20 per table. To rent a table, contact Autumn Turner at 828-334-1756.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Litter Sweep kickoff

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will kick off its Litter Sweep event, which will run through Saturday, April 29. Local residents are invited to collect trash from the downtown Morganton area for a chance to win prizes. To register a team, visit burkecountychamber.org.

Retired School Personnel meeting

A Burke County Retired School Personnel meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at Boulevard BBQ in the private dining room. All school retirees are invited to attend. Betsy Wells, NCAE District 1B Legislative chairman, will present a very informative program on N.C. school retiree benefits and give an update on legislation affecting N.C. school retirees.

Master Gardener meeting

The Burke County "Extension Master GardenerSM" volunteers will hold their next monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the Burke County Extension Center, 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton. There will be no program this month as extended discussion regarding the upcoming plant sale is needed. Refreshments and fellowship start at 9:30 a.m. All Extension Master Gardener volunteers are invited to attend.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Morganton Cigar Club social

The Morganton Cigar Club will return to its monthly for stogies and conversation at Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., from 6-8 p.m. Join us for a craft beer or wine on tap, select a cigar and head out back. All are welcome. It's great opportunity to meet your Morganton neighbors and to find out more about the club, if interested.

Democratic Party meeting

The Democratic Party of Burke County will hold its regular monthly meeting at Curley's Fish Camp in Hildebran. The guest will be Sheriff Banks Hinceman. Dinner off-the-menu will be at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30. Party officials will report on Party activities.

Coffee at the Museum

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Scott Mulwee, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, and Brian Epley, Burke County manager, who will speak about county government and recent issues it has faced at 10 a.m. at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series. The presentation is free and open to the community, and refreshments will be served., For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Java for Joes

The East Burke Senior Center in Hildebran will host a veterans’ social called “Java for Joes” at 9 a.m. Veterans and military personnel of all ages and branches of service are invited to enjoy a hot breakfast and socialize. The Veterans’ Affairs Office will be available at the event. Those planning to attend must RSVP by contacting 828-764-9300,

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Author’s Chat

The Burke County Public Library will welcome author Susan M. Boyer, who will give an author’s chat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morganton branch of the library. Boyer, who penned the Liz Talbot mystery series, is a “USA Today” bestselling author and Agatha Award winner. A light lunch will be served during the free event. Those interested in attending must RSVP by contacting Danielle Townsend, adult program coordinator, at 828-764-9269 or danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Plant sale

Burke County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will have its annual plant and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will be at the Burke County Fairgrounds at 145 Bost Road in Morganton. As always, case or check only. In addition to unique vegetables, flowers, planters and yard sale items, there will be a straw bale gardening demonstration, a Beekeepers Association booth, and Bonnie Plants will have a children's learning station. Proceeds fund community projects by the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Burke County.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Friends of the Valdese Rec is sponsoring a special evening of "Sunday Music by the Lake" featuring the Shelby Rae Moore Band at Valdese Lakeside Park, 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive, Valdese, from 4-6 p.m. Bring chairs or a blanket and a picnic basket to settle in for an evening of fabulous entertainment and beautiful views. The event is free.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

The ladies of Morganton First Baptist Church will hold their 12th annual Ladies' Clothing Sale for U.S. Missions on May 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted on May 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The ladies of Morganton First Baptist Church will hold their 12th annual Ladies' Clothing Sale for U. S. Missions from 8 a.m. to noon. All items will be 1/2 price. Donations will be accepted on May 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 15

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Sons of the American Revolution meeting

The Col. Alexander Erwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., Morganton. William Caldwell will present a program on Revolutionary War hero Gen. Daniel Morgan before dinner is served. The chapter also will recognize its youth middle school brochure and elementary school poster contest winners. The meeting is open to the public, but those who wish to attend must RSVP by contacting Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com. Dinner is $13 per person.

MONDAY, MAY 22

Business marketing class

The Morganton Downtown Development Association, in collaboration with the Small Business Center at Western Piedmont Community College, will offer a business marketing training session on “Finding Your Customers and Creating a Marketing Plan” from 4-6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House at 120 N. King St. in Morganton. A second session will take place from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Community House called “Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses.” The sessions are free to attend, but those interested must register in advance. To register for the first session, visit https://bit.ly/3ZTIPml. To register for the second session, visit https://bit.ly/3Fw3Hbb.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.