Community calendar for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

Free bingo

The Lake James Community Center will offer free bingo from 6-9 p.m. A variety of hot foods will be sold. Raffle drawings will award two $100 gift cards and other smaller prizes. Raffle tickets are on sale now. Face masks will be required. The center is 1 mile from the Lake James Fire and Rescue facility on N.C. 126.

County commissioners’ celebration

A public service celebration honoring outgoing Burke County Commissioners Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor will take place from 4-6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Burke Services Building, 110 N. Green St., Morganton. A program will be presented at 5 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

SATURDAY

Patriot grave marking ceremony

Lake James State Park will host a grave marking ceremony for four patriots of the American Revolution at 2 p.m. at Obeth Cemetery in the Paddy’s Creek section of the park. The event will include a presentation of the life stories of the men, William Fullwood Jr., Lawrence Unger, John Gibbs and Abraham Renshaw, along with history of the Battle of Kings Mountain. Event sponsors are the Quaker Meadows Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Col. Alexander Erwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Catawba Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in Hickory. The SAR Honor Guard and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association reenactors will fire a salute. Those who attend should bring a chair if needed. Transportation will be provided from the parking area into Obeth Cemetery.

Wood carvers’ meeting

The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. at Klingspor Woodworking Shop, 856 21st Dr. SE (Sweetwater Road), Hickory. The program will be a workshop on carving a Santa-themed letter opener. Participants should bring a roughout knife, a V-tool, a couple small gouges No. 8 or 9 and an eighth inch veiner tool. Club members will discuss the October woodcarving competition and show and the 2022 IWCA Canvas Decoy Championship. The Mel Moose Award winner will be announced. Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects for show-and-tell. Members are encouraged to donate items, such as tools and wood, for raffle prizes. The meeting is open to anyone ages 14 and older interested in wood carving. Youths younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks. The officers and board of directors are asked to meet at 12:30 p.m., before the membership meeting. For information, contact Richard Grant, secretary-treasurer, at rssgrant1@charter.net or 828-244-0163.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store at 1018 W. Main St., Valdese.

Vietnam veterans’ meeting

The Vietnam Veterans of America Capt. Robert Douglas Avery Chapter No. 1116 will meet for dinner at 5 p.m. at Timberwoods restaurant in Morganton, followed by a meeting at 6 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Vietnam veterans who are not members are invited to attend and receive information on how to become a member. The group meets every third Monday of month at Timberwoods. For more information, contact Command Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Tom Johnson, chapter secretary, at 828-413-0143.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

NAACP annual meeting

The Burke County branch of the NAACP will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 645 First St., Morganton. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Parents’ grief support group

Carolina Caring will host a virtual parents’ grief support group called “Linking Hearts” from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The group will offer a caring, supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope and will continue to meet the first Thursday of every month thereafter. Registration is required. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Valdese Christmas parade

The town of Valdese will hold its annual Christmas parade at 10 a.m. starting from the corner of Church and Main streets and continuing to Morgan Street. Mary Louise Hatley will serve as grand marshal. Santa Claus will provide a grand finale.

MONDAY, DEC. 5

Ribbon-cutting

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. at ReNewed Nutrition, 2145 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

RSVPs due for virtual holiday bingo night

RSVPs are due today for a virtual holiday bingo night hosted by Carolina Caring designed for people who have recently lost a loved one. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, via Zoom. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is required to receive bingo cards. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

Christmas in Valdese

The town of Valdese will light its Hatley Memorial Christmas Tree for the first time during a ceremony at 6 p.m. downtown. The event will feature carols performed by Valdese Elementary School students, hot chocolate and an appearance by Santa Claus.

“A Christmas Carol” drama

The Old Colony Players will perform "A Christmas Carol" at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Rock School at 400 W. Main St. in Valdese. Repeat performances will take place Dec. 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 and 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. Children in kindergarten and younger may attend for free, but must register a seat. A group discount is available. For more information, visit oldcolonyplayers.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Mingle with Kringle

The Valdese Fire Department and the community affairs department of the town of Valdese will offer a “Mingle with Kringle” Christmas breakfast celebration at the Old Rock School. Three sessions will be offered at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Attendees will be offered a pancake breakfast with every topping imaginable. Following breakfast, children can enjoy crafts and a visit with Santa Claus. Tickets are $2 per person and include treat bags, Santa visits and breakfast.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Combined Choirs Christmas concert

The Combined Choirs Christmas concert will take place at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Morganton. Admission is free; donations will be accepted to help with expenses.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store at 1018 W. Main St., Valdese.

Vietnam veterans’ meeting

The Vietnam Veterans of America Capt. Robert Douglas Avery Chapter No. 1116 will hold its Christmas party/dinner at 5 p.m. at Timberwoods restaurant in Morganton. Meals will be paid for by the chapter. Those interested in attending must RSVP by contacting Command Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Tom Johnson, chapter secretary, at 828-413-0143. Those who attend should bring a $5 to $10 gift for a Dirty Santa game.