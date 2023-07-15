Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

Yard sale

The Glen Alpine Women's Club will host a yard sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 123 W.S. Butler St., Glen Alpine.

MONDAY

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

TUESDAY

Annual meeting

The Salem Community Fire Rescue Protection Association, Inc. will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. at Salem Fire & Rescue station #1 at 1315 Salem Road, Morganton.

Meeting

The Friendly Tuesday Club will meet at the Sleepy Hollow picnic area at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center at 10 a.m. The meeting will be a potluck meal.

Advance Care Planning workshop

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, will offer an Advance Care Planning Workshop at the Burke County Senior Center, 501 N. Green St., Morganton, at 11 a.m. The workshop is free and will go over living wills, healthcare power of attorney and benefits. For more information or to register for the event, call 828-430-4147.

WEDNESDAY

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

Old Mimosa Bakery and Sandwich, 134 Fiddlers Run Blvd., Morganton, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

THURSDAY

New Dimensions meeting

New Dimension Charter School, 550 Lenoir Road, Morganton, will hold its monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. on the school's campus. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Email ckinard@ndschool.org for details.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Movie

Western Piedmont Community College, 1001 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, will host a free screening of "Inside Out" on the grassy commons at 7:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be available.

Art workshop

The Mimosa Christian Counseling Center is sponsoring an art workshop, With Our Hands, from 1-3 p.m. at the Catawba River Baptist Association, 1812 U.S. 70, Morganton. No previous art skills are required. The workshop is open to the first 20 adults who register by emailing milking6@yahoo.com.

MONDAY, JULY 24

Training

TUESDAY, JULY 25

REASON meeting

REASON (Reduce Euthanasia and Spay or Neuter) will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. in Room 211 at Foorhills Higher Education Center, 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton. The organization will celebrate its accomplishments for the year and anyone interested in making a difference in animal welfare in the community should feel free to attend, meet the team and learn more about REASON.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

Lake James Camping Resort & Marina, 5786 Benfield Landing Road, Nebo, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Bingo

The Lake James Community Center will host free bingo from 6-9 p.m., with a variety of hot foods available for purchase to benefit Shiloh AME Church's Relay for Life team. Food for sale will include barbecue, hot dogs and fries, and the food will available to eat at the community center or to go. The community center is 1 mile from Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126. The event is open to the public.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Training

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

Fish fry

Shiloh AME Church's Relay for Life Team will host a fish fry at the Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fry includes a fish sandwich with a drink and dessert. The team also will accept orders for Relay for Life luminaries.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Training

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Business for breakfast

Business 4 Breakfast will host "3 Critical Elements of Leading at Home and Work" from 7:30-9 a.m. in the downstairs conference room at First Citizens Bank, 217 N. Sterling St., Morganton. Visit www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

School supply collection

Retired Burke County Schools personnel will hold a drive-thru school supply collection or beginning teachers from 1-3 p.m. in the east parking lot of Morganton First Baptist Church. They are asking for help supporting new professionals as they begin their careers teaching children. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Training

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Back-to-school fun day

The Lake James Community Center will sponsor a Back-to-School Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a variety of games, food and fun before school returns. The center is one mile from the Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Business showcase

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host a business showcase at CoMMA, 401 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 3-7 p.m. Check www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

