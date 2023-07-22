Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

Movie

Western Piedmont Community College, 1001 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, will host a free screening of “Inside Out” on the grassy commons at 7:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be available.

Art workshop

The Mimosa Christian Counseling Center is sponsoring an art workshop, With Our Hands, from 1-3 p.m. at the Catawba River Baptist Association, 1812 U.S. 70, Morganton. No previous art skills are required. The workshop is open to the first 20 adults who register by emailing milking6@yahoo.com.

MONDAY

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

Meeting

The town of Hildebran will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the Council's Chamber at 109 S. Center St., Hildebran. The meeting will be livestreamed on the town's YouTube page.

TUESDAY

REASON meeting

REASON (Reduce Euthanasia and Spay or Neuter) will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. in Room 211 at Foothills Higher Education Center, 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton. The organization will celebrate its accomplishments for the year and anyone interested in making a difference in animal welfare in the community should feel free to attend, meet the team and learn more about REASON.

THURSDAY

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

Lake James Camping Resort & Marina, 5786 Benfield Landing Road, Nebo, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Bingo

The Lake James Community Center will host free bingo from 6-9 p.m., with a variety of hot foods available for purchase to benefit Shiloh AME Church’s Relay for Life team. Food for sale will include barbecue, hot dogs and fries, and the food will available to eat at the community center or to go. The community center is 1 mile from Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126. The event is open to the public.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Community cookout

The Burke County Democratic Party will sponsor a community cookout from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Drexel Heritage Park, which is at the end of West Concord Street in Morganton. Candidates for mayor and city council in Morganton will be present. Food, music and the Balloon Lady will be there. Everyone is welcomed.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2

Annual picnic

Chapter 3262 of the AARP will hold its annual picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center, 300 Collett St., Morganton. The meal, which will be hamburgers and hotdogs with all the trimmings, will be catered by Myra's of Valdese. Dessert will be provided by members. Plates are $10 per person. Respond by calling 828-390-4848 or email aarp3262@gmail.com. Leave your name and how many people will be attending.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

Fish fry

Shiloh AME Church’s Relay for Life Team will host a fish fry at the Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fry includes a fish sandwich with a drink and dessert. The team also will accept orders for Relay for Life luminaries.

Fish fry

The Glen Alpine Women’s Club will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. at 123 WS Butler St., Glen Alpine. Plates will be $10 and will include two pieces of fish, beans, bread, slaw, drink and dessert. Plates will be sold until they sell out.

McDowell House demonstrations

The Historic Burke Foundation will hold demonstrations at the Capt. Charles McDowell Jr. House, 119 St. Mary’s Church Road, Morganton, from 1-5 p.m. Tours and stories of the house, built in 1812, and those who called it home will be available. Come learn some colonial crafts and games and learn to churn butter. The event is free and all ages welcome. For more information, call Historic Burke Foundation, 828-437-4104 or email historicburke@gmail.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Business for breakfast

Business 4 Breakfast will host “3 Critical Elements of Leading at Home and Work” from 7:30-9 a.m. in the downstairs conference room at First Citizens Bank, 217 N. Sterling St., Morganton. Visit www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Asheville to visit the farmer's market, Hamrick's, thrift stores and outlets. The public is invited to join. The bus will be leaving from the area of Exit 100 off Interstate 40 at 8:30 a.m. The trip will cost $22 per person, and money is due by Aug. 6. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

School supply collection

Retired Burke County Schools personnel will hold a drive-thru school supply collection or beginning teachers from 1-3 p.m. in the east parking lot of Morganton First Baptist Church. They are asking for help supporting new professionals as they begin their careers teaching children. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

Senior appreciation day

The East Burke Senior Center, 101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran, will host a senior appreciation celebration from 5-8 p.m. The event, which is free for all ages, will feature live music from the Gotcha Groove band, an ice cream and dessert bar, vendors with resources for seniors and adults with disabilities, raffles, games and more. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the fun. Call 828-764-9300 for more information.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

Meeting

The NC Pre-K Committee of Burke County Smart Start will meet at 8:30 a.m. in person at the Partnership office, 304 W. Union St., Morganton. NC Pre-K meetings are open to the public and are held in handicapped accessible facilities. COVID, flu and other health restrictions will be observed for in-person attendance. For anyone with a hearing impairment who may require the assistance of an interpreter or have other special needs, call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or use the NC Relay System at 1-800-735-8262.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Back-to-school fun day

The Lake James Community Center will sponsor a back-to-school fun day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a variety of games, food and fun before school returns. The center is one mile from the Lake James Fire Department on N.C. 126.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Cherokee with a bus leaving Exit 100 in Morganton at 8 a.m. The trip will cost $22 per person and money is due by Sept. 1. For more information, call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Business showcase

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host a business showcase at CoMMA, 401 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 3-7 p.m. Check www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Top Golf

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a trip to Top Golf in Charlotte, with bus pickup locations set for Granite Falls and Hickory. The cost is $30 each and money is due by Oct. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Pigeon Forge for the Country Tonite Christmas Show, a trip to Applewood Farmhouse and shopping. A bus will pick people up at the Walmart in Granite Falls and the Big Lots in Hickory. The cost for this trip is $149 per person and money is due by Oct. 15. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, APRIL 22, THROUGH SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Cruise

Unifour Christian Ministries will be embarking on a cruise to Grand Turk and Dominican Republic. Members of the public are invited to join. A down payment of $75 is required to reserve your spot and the remaining balance must be paid by Jan. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.