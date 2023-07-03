Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

AARP meeting

AARP Chapter 3262 will host director of Senior Services in Burke County, Roxanne Powell on July 5. She will be speaking on the importance of Medicare Part D and how to save on your drug plan and medicine. The group will meet in the lower level of Collett Street Recreation Center. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the program at 10 a.m. New members are welcome to attend. Annual dues are $5.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

NAACP meting

The Burke County branch of the NAACP will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Recreation Center, 645 1st St., Morganton. All members are invited to attend the meeting. COVID-19 protocols will be followed where indicated.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Family reunion

The Keller Family Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at Walkers Chapel Baptist Church in Connelly Springs. A covered-dish meal will be provided. For more information, call Shirley Helms at 828-439-2736.

MONDAY, JULY 10

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. For more information, call Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County, at 828-433-3311 or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Community Forum Series

Burke County will be welcoming Beth Macy, author of the book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” and “Raising Lazarus,” to kick off a series of community forums surrounding the issue of substance use disorder. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 12, at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center at 401 S. College St. The event is free, and registration is not required. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the session will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Attendees can expect a casual and open atmosphere with a Q&A opportunity at the end. ASL interpreters will be present, and the session will be live-streamed and recorded. Macy will also have autographed copies of her book, “Raising Lazarus” available for purchase.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

American Legion meeting

American Legion Post 21 will meet at Timberwoods Family Restaurant in Morganton at 5:30 p.m. Posts 332 and 506 also will attend, along with SAL Squadron.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, JULY 24

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.