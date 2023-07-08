Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Family reunion

The Keller Family Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at Walkers Chapel Baptist Church in Connelly Springs. A covered-dish meal will be provided. For more information, call Shirley Helms at 828-439-2736.

MONDAY, JULY 10

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. For more information, call Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County, at 828-433-3311 or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Community Forum Series

Burke County will be welcoming Beth Macy, author of the book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” and “Raising Lazarus,” to kick off a series of community forums surrounding the issue of substance use disorder. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 12, at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center at 401 S. College St. The event is free, and registration is not required. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the session will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Attendees can expect a casual and open atmosphere with a Q&A opportunity at the end. ASL interpreters will be present, and the session will be live-streamed and recorded. Macy will also have autographed copies of her book, “Raising Lazarus” available for purchase.

Meeting

The Burke County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council will meet at 8:10 a.m. in the Club Room at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. To attend or for additional information, contact A.J. Coutu at JCPCBCC@GMAIL.COM or 828-403-1427.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

American Legion meeting

American Legion Post 21 will meet at Timberwoods Family Restaurant in Morganton at 5:30 p.m. Posts 332 and 506 also will attend, along with SAL Squadron.

Faculty and tutor drop-in

Western Piedmont Community College, 1001 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, will host a drop-in event with faculty and staff available to discuss what it's like to teach or tutor at the community college from 6-8 p.m. in the library on the second floor of Phifer Hall. Visit https://wpcc.peopleadmin.com to explore teaching and job openings before attending the event.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Yard sale

The Glen Alpine Women's Club will host a yard sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 123 W.S. Butler St., Glen Alpine.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Annual meeting

The Salem Community Fire Rescue Protection Association, Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting on at 7 p.m. at Salem Fire & Rescue station #1 at 1315 Salem Road, Morganton.

Meeting

The Friendly Tuesday Club will meet at the Sleepy Hollow picnic area at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center at 10 a.m. The meeting will be a potluck meal.

Advance Care Planning workshop

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, will offer an Advance Care Planning Workshop at the Burke County Senior Center, 501 N. Green St., Morganton, at 11 a.m. The workshop is free and will go over living wills, healthcare power of attorney and benefits. For more information or to register for the event, call 828-430-4147.

SATRDAY, JULY 22

Movie

Western Piedmont Community College, 1001 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, will host a free screening of "Inside Out" on the grassy commons at 7:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be available.

Art Workshop

The Mimosa Christian Counseling Center is sponsoring an art workshop, With Our Hands, from 1-3 p.m. at the Catawba River Baptist Association, 1812 U.S. 70, Morganton. No previous art skills are required. The workshop is open to the first 20 adults who register by emailing milking6@yahoo.com.

MONDAY, JULY 24

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

REASON meeting

REASON (Reduce Euthanasia and Spay or Neuter) will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. in Room 211 at Foorhills Higher Education Center, 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton. The organization will celebrate its accomplishments for the year and anyone interested in making a difference in animal welfare in the community should feel free to attend, meet the team and learn more about REASON.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

School supply collection

Retired Burke County Schools personnel will hold a drive-thru school supply collection or beginning teachers from 1-3 p.m. in the east parking lot of Morganton First Baptist Church. They are asking for help supporting new professionals as they begin their careers teaching children. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

The Mimosa Christian Counseling Center is sponsoring an art workshop, With Our Hands, on Saturday, July 22, from 1-3 p.m. at Catawba River Baptist Association at 1812 U.S. 70, Morganton. No previous art skills are required. The workshop is open to the first 20 adults who register by emailing milking6@yahoo.com.