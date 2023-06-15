Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

New Dimensions Charter School will hold its monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. in person on campus, 550 Lenoir Road, Morganton, and on Zoom. Contact ckinard@ndschool.org for Zoom information.

SATURDAY

Juneteenth Celebration

The Burke County NAACP will hold its third annual Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CoMMA outdoor amphitheater. The event is free and kid friendly. Glammed Up Creations, Soul Food Island and Taste of Philly Flava food trucks will be at the event, along with other food vendors. Face painting will be offered by Annette Robinson, and TOSSSTUDIO will bring art activities for this family-friendly event. ONE Blood Drive will also host a Sickle Cell Blood Drive during the event. Entertainment will be provided by Billy James, Celebration Ensemble, Jamilliah Suddreth, 4Ever Faithful Gospel Group and Dub Axxess Reggae Band. Area churches will ring the "Freedom Bells" at noon.

Summer Pop-Up Shop

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce, 110 E. Meeting St., will host its summer pop-up shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

Juneteenth Brunch

First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, will host the third annual Juneteenth brunch at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. James E. Hunt will be the speaker, along with multicultural performances. Jay Alexander, program/music director for 107.9 The Beat, WGTF.FM out of Kentucky, is the master of ceremony. Other participants include Malik Harris, Dylan O’Neil, Kevin Hunt and Cory Lovelace. “The Journey Continues.” Limited seating is available, and tickets are $20 each. Call 828-433-6797 or 828-430-0304.

MONDAY

Fire department meeting

The Lake James Fire and Rescue Department will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at the fire department. Prior to the meeting, elections for vacancies on the board of directors will be held from 4-6 p.m. The results of the election as well as a financial report and any necessary business will be discussed during the meeting. Anyone living in the Lake James Fire District and interested in serving on the board of directors should notify the president of the board no later than June 1. Two board vacancies will be filled at this election. All residents ages 18 or older residing in the Lake James Fire District are encouraged to vote in the election of board members between 4-6 p.m. and attend the annual meeting at 6 p.m. Board President Jim Powers can be reached by email at jimpowers5137@gmail.com.

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St., Valdese.

TUESDAY

The Friendly Tuesday Club will meet at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Morganton, 502 W. Union St.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Board of directors meeting

Burke County Smart Start’s board of directors meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Partnership offices, at 304 W. Union St. Board meetings are open to the public and are held in handicapped accessible facilities. COVID, flu and other health restrictions will be observed for in-person attendance. For anyone with a hearing impairment who may require the assistance of an interpreter or have other special needs, call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or us the NC Relay System at 1-800-735-8262.

Coffee at the Museum

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Richard Eller, professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College, director of Redhawk Publications and local author, who will speak about his latest book on the local furniture industry at 10 a.m. at the museum at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton. The presentation is free and open to the community, and refreshments will be served.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Yard sale

Mimosa Christian Counseling Center will hold its annual yard sale on Friday, June 23, from 4-6:30 pm and Saturday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton. Donations will be accepted at the church from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. Please no large/heavy furniture donations.

Ham supper fundraiser

Chesterfield Ruritan is having a Country Ham Supper Saturday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m. with cream potatoes, green beans, slaw, bread and dessert to raise funds for those in need in the Chesterfield community. The supper will be dine-in or carry-out with a Cost of $9 for Adults, $4 for Children ages 12 and younger and no charge for Children younger than 4. Chesterfield Ruritan Club is at 2126 Pax Hill Road across from Chesterfield School.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Community Forum Series

Burke County will be welcoming Beth Macy, author of the book "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America" and "Raising Lazarus," to kick off a series of community forums surrounding the issue of substance use disorder. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 12, at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center at 401 S. College St. The event is free, and registration is not required. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the session will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Attendees can expect a casual and open atmosphere with a Q&A opportunity at the end. ASL interpreters will be present, and the session will be live-streamed and recorded. Macy will also have autographed copies of her book, "Raising Lazarus" available for purchase.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.