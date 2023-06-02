Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

2023 Legislative Breakfast

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Legislative Breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., Morganton. Visit www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

SATURDAY

The public is invited to the Captain Charles McDowell House on Saturday, June 3, from 1-5 p.m. for a tour of the 1812 house and restoration kitchen. The house is located at 119 St. Mary’s Church Road in Morganton. Docents will share the stories associated with the house, which is the oldest known brick structure in Burke County. Select items from the Historic Burke Foundation Gift Shop will be for sale. Call 828-437-4104 if you have questions.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

American Legion meeting

American Legion Post 21, Post 322 and Post 506, as well as the new members of the Sons of the American Legion, will meet Monday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Mountainview Recreation Center located at 645 1st St., Morganton. We are looking for new members to join as well as young men for the Sons of the American Legion. Contact stosh@burkecountypost21.com for further information.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

AARP meeting

AARP Chapter 3262 will host retired FBI Special Agent Andy Nazworth, who will be speaking on the topic, “Don’t Be a Victim: 20 Ways to Protect Yourself.” The group will meet in the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and the program starting at 10 a.m. New members are welcome. Annual dues are $5.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Business 4 Breakfast

Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host Business 4 Breakfast, “Protecting Your Business from Financial Fraud,” from 7:30-9 a.m. at First Citizens Bank downstairs conference room, 217 N. Sterling St., Morganton. Visit www.burkecountychamber.org for more information

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Fundraiser

The Burke County Literacy Council will host a fundraiser — Literacy on Tap — at Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton. Live music will be performed by Justin Clyde Williams from 5-7 p.m. Come join us, celebrate summer, and the last day of school while supporting the summer programs at the Burke Literacy Council. Hillman will donate a portion of sales to the Literacy Council.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Summer Pop-Up Shop

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce, 110 E. Meeting St., will host its Summer Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

Juneteenth Brunch

First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, will host the third annual Juneteenth brunch at 10 a.m. Rev. Dr. James E. Hunt will be the speaker, along with multicultural performances. Jay Alexander, program/music director for 107.9 The Beat, WGTF.FM out of Kentucky, is the master of ceremony. Other participants include Malik Harris, Dylan O’Neil, Kevin Hunt and Cory Lovelace. “The Journey Continues.” Limited seating is available, and tickets are $20 each. Call 828-433-6797 or 828-430-0304.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Fire department meeting

The Lake James Fire and Rescue Department will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at the fire department. Prior to the meeting, elections for vacancies on the board of directors will be held from 4-6 p.m. The results of the election as well as a financial report and any necessary business will be discussed during the meeting. Anyone living in the Lake James Fire District and interested in serving on the board of directors should notify the president of the board no later than June 1. Two board vacancies will be filled at this election. All residents 18 years or older residing in the Lake James Fire District are encouraged to vote in the election of board members between 4-6 p.m. and attend the annual meeting at 6 p.m. Board President Jim Powers can be reached by email at jimpowers5137@gmail.com.

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Board of directors meeting

Burke County Smart Start’s board of directors meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Partnership offices, located at 304 W. Union St. Board meetings are open to the public and are held in handicapped accessible facilities. COVID, flu and other health restrictions will be observed for in-person attendance. For anyone with a hearing impairment who may require the assistance of an interpreter or have other special needs, call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or us the NC Relay System at 1-800-735-8262.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.